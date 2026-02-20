Radcliffe just revealed the weirdest film pitch he ever got (Yes, it involved Emma Watson)
Dubai: Daniel Radcliffe recently shared a story that has fans both laughing and shaking their heads. The actor opened up about what he calls the worst movie pitch he’s ever received, and yes, it involved his Harry Potter co-stars Emma Watson and Rupert Grint.
During a chat on Hot Ones, Radcliffe recalled a pitch from when he was just a teenager. The idea? A remake of The Wizard of Oz starring the Harry Potter trio. But there was a wild twist: Radcliffe would play the Cowardly Lion, who wouldn’t just be scared, he would fight villains using karate moves.
Emma Watson was to play Dorothy, and while Rupert Grint’s role is a bit hazy even in Radcliffe’s memory, the whole concept was so over-the-top that the young actors knew instantly it wouldn’t work.
Radcliffe who was around 14 or 15 at the time, laughed as he recalled the pitch saying, “I don’t know a lot about the world, but this is a bad idea and it should not be made.”
Looking back, it’s easy to see why the trio didn’t jump on it. After all, even magic can’t make karate-lion logic work.
Thankfully, they stuck to what they knew best. Together, they spent a decade bringing J.K. Rowling’s wizarding world to life, starring in all eight Harry Potter films.
They later reunited for the 20th-anniversary special, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, showing that some things like Hogwarts are better left magical and lion-free.
Article contributed by Saarangi Aji