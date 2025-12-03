‘I was going mad’: New Harry Potter star Dominic McLaughlin on receiving sweet letter from Daniel Radcliffe

Radcliffe, meanwhile, shared on Good Morning America that Dominic sent him a “very sweet thank you note” in return. He explained why he reached out in the first place: “I don’t want to be a spectre in the life of these children, but I just wanted to write to him to say, ‘I hope you have the best time, and an even better time than I did — I had a great time, but I hope you have an even better time.’ I just see these pictures of him and the other kids, and I just want to hug them. They just seem so young. I just look at them and say, ‘Oh, it’s crazy I was doing that at that age.’ But it’s also incredibly sweet, and I hope they’re having a great time.”