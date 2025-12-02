2025 in K-Entertainment: Kim Soo-hyun’s turmoil, BTS comeback, and Kim Seon-ho’s viral heart gesture

While rumours around BTS’s alleged relationships have always raged, nothing has ever been confirmed. However, this time, actress Song Da-eun shared a video of Jimin stepping out of the elevator and expressing surprise to see him, stirring up the old rumours of their relationship. There was an uproar from ARMY’s, as they said she was invading his privacy, while others were furious that Jimin had never accepted his relationship with her. Finally, BTS’s agency Big Hit stepped in to douse the fire, and accepted that the two had once dated, but were no longer together.