2025 in K-Entertainment: Kim Soo-hyun’s turmoil, BTS comeback, and Kim Seon-ho’s viral heart gesture

If you’ve been following the world of Korean entertainment, you know what a year 2025 has been. From the long-awaited return of soft, romantic K-Dramas that fans had been craving, to the explosive allegations involving Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Sae-ron that shook the industry, and the joy of BTS reuniting after their military service — it’s been a rollercoaster.
As 2025 draws to a close, here are 10 moments that kept fans glued to their phones this year.
Korean actress Kim Sae‑ron tragically died in February 2025, sparking widespread controversy over her past relationship with actor Kim Soo‑hyun. Initially, Soo‑hyun and his agency denied any romantic involvement; however, a YouTuber later alleged that the two had dated when Sae‑ron was a minor. Soo‑hyun’s agency responded repeatedly over several weeks, stating that the relationship began only after Sae‑ron had turned 19 and asserting that he bore no responsibility for her death.
The controversy intensified as media reports examined her financial struggles and suggested that Soo‑hyun had not assisted her, allegations his agency strongly denied. The scandal had ripple effects across the industry, drawing attention to other actors and recalling past tragedies, such as the death of Soo‑hyun’s former co-star Sulli. At a press conference, Kim Soo‑hyun broke down in tears while proclaiming his innocence. The case remains highly contentious, with Sae‑ron’s family continuing to allege wrongdoing, while Soo‑hyun and his agency have filed defamation lawsuits demanding proper verification of the claims.
In 2022, BTS announced their military service, leaving fans around the world heartbroken. Jin was the first to enlist in 2022, followed by J-Hope in April 2023, with the rest of the members starting heir service by the end of 2023. Gradually, the group began to reunite, starting with Jin’s return. By 2025, all the members were back together. Y
You won’t forget the first time you saw them all at J-Hope’s concert, with them even trying to do their famous Mic Drop step. Jungkook and Jin joined J-Hope on stage, and made it clear to fans: They’re back. The boys left for LA to prep for their new album, and promised a world tour for 2026.
While rumours around BTS’s alleged relationships have always raged, nothing has ever been confirmed. However, this time, actress Song Da-eun shared a video of Jimin stepping out of the elevator and expressing surprise to see him, stirring up the old rumours of their relationship. There was an uproar from ARMY’s, as they said she was invading his privacy, while others were furious that Jimin had never accepted his relationship with her. Finally, BTS’s agency Big Hit stepped in to douse the fire, and accepted that the two had once dated, but were no longer together.
This moment had been 10 years in the making. The couple, who have been dating for a decade, have captured fans’ hearts despite never sharing a single photo together publicly. Recently, they announced that they will be tying the knot on December 20, marking a joyful milestone in one of K-entertainment’s most beloved relationships.
At the 46th Blue Dragon Film Awards, the couple made history as the first married pair to win Best Actor and Best Actress in the same year. During their acceptance speeches, they couldn’t help but praise each other. Hyun Bin gushed, “To my wife, Ye-jin, who is such a source of strength simply by existing — I want to say I love you, and thank you.” They also revealed their son’s name, too, much to the excitement of fans.
After what seems like an eternity, Song Joong-ki returned to the romance genre with My Youth, which opened to mixed to positive reviews.
After keeping a relatively low profile for the past couple of years, Kim Seon-ho delighted fans with his appearance in When Life Gives Tangerines, playing IU’s fiancé and husband. His charming heart gesture quickly went viral, inspiring countless reels and memes, and fans are now eagerly anticipating his next project.
2025 was a big year for Blackpink as they kicked off their Deadline tour and debuted a new song. Despite facing criticism for some performances, the group shrugged it off, packing venues with sold-out concerts and already planning their next albums.
Blackpink’s Rose’s APT has been hitting new milestones with every month, and the song has now scored Grammy nominations with a very strong chance of winning. Moreover, she also won big at the MTV VMA’s with her Song of the Year after 8 nominations, and her bandmate Lisa won Best K-Pop with Lisa, Doja Cat and Raye.
