From viral pop hits to emotional ballads, these songs shaped the sound of 2025
Dubai: 2025 may have been emotionally chaotic, but the music was anything but. While news headlines swung between highs and lows, music artists delivered a steady stream of hits that felt escapist, emotional and occasionally unhinged in the best possible way.
From viral pop moments to quietly devastating ballads, these songs became unavoidable soundtracks to daily life. Whether they dominated your playlists, TikTok feed or late-night headphone sessions, here are the 10 most iconic songs of 2025 and why they mattered.
Hunter's Golden from the popular Netflix film Kpop Demon Hunters arrived like a soft glow at the start of the year and refused to fade. Built around warm vocals and understated production, the song feels intimate without being heavy. It became a favourite for long drives, reflective moods and quiet moments. What made it stand out was its sincerity. No gimmicks, no forced hooks, just a clean melody that slowly grows on you and stays there.
APT became an instant cultural moment. Catchy, playful and ridiculously addictive, it blended Bruno Mars' retro pop instincts with ROSÉ's cool, modern edge. The track felt effortless, as though it had always existed somewhere in pop history. It dominated social media, soundtracked everything from outfit videos to chaotic friend group moments, and proved that fun pop still wins when it doesn't try too hard. It also became every young child's favourite song, with parents complaining that their children wanted to hear it every hour of the day, even throughout the night.
Lady Gaga reminded everyone why she remains pop's most unpredictable force. "Abracadabra" leaned fully into theatrical chaos, mixing dramatic vocals with pulsating production. It felt dark, camp and slightly unsettling, exactly the way Gaga fans love. The song became a favourite for night drives and dance floors, showing that even years into her career, she still knows how to create moments rather than just songs.
According to fans, this track was peak lyrical Taylor. The Fate of Ophelia pulled listeners into a story that lingered long after the final note. Fans dissected every line, drawing parallels to literature and personal heartbreak. It quietly became one of the year's most impactful releases. Released after her engagement to Travis Kelce, fans proclaimed the album as their peak love song and rejoiced in Taylor's new matrimonial era.
Sharp, sarcastic and unapologetically catchy, "Manchild" was Sabrina Carpenter at her most confident. The song balanced humour with frustration, tapping into shared experiences without sounding bitter. Its playful tone made it endlessly replayable, whilst the lyrics hit close enough to feel personal. It quickly became an anthem for eye-roll moments and group chats everywhere.
"Sapphire" saw Ed Sheeran return to what he does best: heartfelt storytelling wrapped in gentle melodies. The song felt comforting and familiar, yet polished enough to feel fresh. It wasn't a loud chart-topper but took over social media as dance challenges with the song went viral. The track felt like a steady presence, the kind that sneaks into your routine and becomes part of it. Perfect for reflective evenings and background comfort listening.
Benson Boone leaned fully into emotional drama with "Mystical Magical" from his album American Heart. His vocals carried vulnerability without feeling overproduced, which resonated strongly with listeners craving something genuine. It became a favourite amongst fans of emotional pop, especially those who like their music dramatic but sincere.
"Ordinary" was anything but ordinary. The song focused on small moments and quiet feelings, making it deeply relatable. Written for his wife, Alex's understated delivery gave the track a raw, almost diary-like quality. It didn't need big production or flashy hooks. Its strength came from honesty, making it one of those songs people return to when they want something real and grounding. It took over social media with fan edits and people sharing their engagement clips with the song playing in the background.
Jake's Her captured longing in its purest form. Soft vocals, minimal production and emotionally direct lyrics made the song feel deeply personal. It resonated with listeners navigating complicated relationships or unresolved feelings. The track quietly gained momentum through word of mouth, proving that emotional authenticity still cuts through noise in a crowded music landscape. The featuring open verse challenge made the song even more popular, with multiple versions of the song released. Two of the winning singers were Annika and ZVC.
Sailor Song felt like an escape. Dreamy, fluid and atmospheric, it painted vivid images of movement and freedom. The song's laid-back rhythm made it perfect for late-night listening or daydreaming moments. It stood out for its mood rather than its hooks, offering listeners a sense of calm and distance from the chaos of the year. Fans posted beautiful vocal and instrumental covers of the song, which made it even more popular.
No 2025 music list would be complete without acknowledging the unstoppable chaos of the Jet2 Holiday social media remix. Technically not a traditional release, but culturally unavoidable. It soundtracked memes, edits and collective internet humour all year long. Love it or hate it, it owned the algorithm.
Together, these tracks tell a story of a year where music leaned into feeling good, feeling deeply or simply feeling something at all. In a time when real life felt unpredictable, these songs became reliable companions. And if this is how 2025 sounded, the bar for next year is officially high.
Areeba Hashmi is a trainee at Gulf News.
