12 viral and trending moments of 2025: What's your top pick?

The American Eagle jeans ad featuring Sydney Sweeney went viral due to a controversial wordplay where Sweeney says, "My jeans are blue", a pun, after discussing her genes, which some viewers interpreted as a potentially racist reference to eugenics or even Nazi propaganda. Others found the ad clever, while Sweeney's representatives and the brand defended it, stating it was about her jeans and her story. The ad also went viral because of Sweeney's large social media following and the brand's intentionally provocative advertising strategy. Donald Trump and Ted Cruz defended the ad.