From DJ Booth to Therapy Couch: Julie Potash Slavin's musical path to personal change

For larger groups at companies like Google, she runs Inner Mix, a science-based music wellness session combining DJ sets and neuroscience prompts to help leaders reset and refocus. “Music creates a shared emotional language that cuts through hierarchy and overthinking. When people feel connected to themselves and to each other everything works better,” she says. As I experienced in Barcelona, it gets people moving, sharing and working towards goals. She has taken the programme around the world, including to Davos, and is currently finalising dates for Doha and elsewhere in the region.