The new track “GO” marks a bold sound for the group, with 1.44M albums sold in a day
Dubai: Global K-pop sensation BLACKPINK has returned with a bang, releasing the music video for “GO” from their latest mini-album Deadline and immediately making history on South Korea’s Hanteo Chart. Fans around the world have been eagerly awaiting this comeback, their first full-group album in over three years, and the results have been nothing short of spectacular.
The “GO” music video perfectly showcases BLACKPINK’s signature blend of high-energy choreography, cinematic visuals, and bold styling. From cosmic landscapes to crashing waves and futuristic sets.
The commercial performance of Deadline, the album has already made history. According to the Hanteo Chart, the album sold approximately 1.44 million copies on its first day, setting a new record for the highest single-day sales by a girl group in Hanteo history. This milestone surpasses BLACKPINK’s own previous achievements, including their 2022 full-length album Born Pink, which also broke first-day sales records.
Deadline features five tracks, with “GO” serving as the main track. Fans have praised the album for its combination of punchy EDM hooks and style.
Fans have noted that “GO” stands out as one of the most different-sounding tracks in BLACKPINK’s 10-year career. While still packed with the group’s signature energy and fierce delivery, the song experiments with new rhythms, production styles, and sonic textures, showing a fresh side of BLACKPINK that fans haven’t heard before.
With Deadline and “GO”, BLACKPINK have once again proven why they are at the forefront of K-pop and the global pop scene. For BLINKs, the comeback isn’t just about record-breaking sales, it’s mainly a joy to see BLACKPINK performing together again.
Article contributed by Saarangi Aji