GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

BLACKPINK returns with “GO” smashes girl group sales record

The new track “GO” marks a bold sound for the group, with 1.44M albums sold in a day

Last updated:
Saarangi Aji
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Lisa, Jisoo, Jennie, and Rosé of BLACKPINK perform at the Coachella Stage during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival
Lisa, Jisoo, Jennie, and Rosé of BLACKPINK perform at the Coachella Stage during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival
AFP

Dubai: Global K-pop sensation BLACKPINK has returned with a bang, releasing the music video for “GO” from their latest mini-album Deadline and immediately making history on South Korea’s Hanteo Chart. Fans around the world have been eagerly awaiting this comeback, their first full-group album in over three years, and the results have been nothing short of spectacular.

The “GO” music video perfectly showcases BLACKPINK’s signature blend of high-energy choreography, cinematic visuals, and bold styling. From cosmic landscapes to crashing waves and futuristic sets.

The commercial performance of Deadline, the album has already made history. According to the Hanteo Chart, the album sold approximately 1.44 million copies on its first day, setting a new record for the highest single-day sales by a girl group in Hanteo history. This milestone surpasses BLACKPINK’s own previous achievements, including their 2022 full-length album Born Pink, which also broke first-day sales records.

Deadline features five tracks, with “GO” serving as the main track. Fans have praised the album for its combination of punchy EDM hooks and style.

Fans have noted that “GO” stands out as one of the most different-sounding tracks in BLACKPINK’s 10-year career. While still packed with the group’s signature energy and fierce delivery, the song experiments with new rhythms, production styles, and sonic textures, showing a fresh side of BLACKPINK that fans haven’t heard before.

With Deadline and “GO”, BLACKPINK have once again proven why they are at the forefront of K-pop and the global pop scene. For BLINKs, the comeback isn’t just about record-breaking sales, it’s mainly a joy to see BLACKPINK performing together again.

Article contributed by Saarangi Aji

Related Topics:
KpopblackpinkMusic

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

G-Dargon at the Krazy Super Concert in Dubai

G-Dragon closes KRAZY Super Concert with reunion tease

2m read
Lisa, Jisoo, Rosé and Jennie of BLACKPINK perform onstage at the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 22, 2023 in Indio, California.

Rosé addresses BLACKPINK’s future after reunion tour

3m read
The 14th edition of Quoz Arts Fest takes place next weekend across Alserkal Avenue and the wider Al Quoz Creative Zone.

Quoz Arts Fest returns to Alserkal Avenue this weekend

3m read
Priyanka Chopra Jonas at the Golden Globes

Priyanka Chopra, BLACKPINK Lisa dazzle at Golden Globes

2m read