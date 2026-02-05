So, can an algorithm find love, asks Netflix in new romcom
Nearly a year after outrunning zombies in Newtopia, Jisoo is officially returning to K-drama life. Her comeback series, Netflix’s Boyfriend on Demand, pairs her with singer-actor Seo In Guk, and after months of waiting, Netflix has finally pressed the big red button: the premiere date is locked.
The streamer dropped a 50-second teaser on February 5, opening with a painfully relatable question: “Worked to the bone, sick of dating, but still want romance?” We meet Seo Mi Rae (Jisoo), a wildly overworked webtoon producer who’s had it with real life and relationship fatigue. Seo In Guk plays Park Kyeong Nam, her colleague, rival, and professional thorn-in-the-side, because what’s romance without a little competitive tension?
When reality proves too exhausting, Mi Rae does what any modern woman wishes she could do: she subscribes to Monthly Boyfriend, a futuristic AI-powered dating simulation that lets users design their ideal partner, no emotional labour required. What follows is a glossy parade of dream dates, from yachts and beaches to traditional Korean settings and even a K-pop concert. The only catch? Virtual romance has a habit of blurring into real feelings.
The big question, can an algorithm deliver actual love? gets answered when Boyfriend on Demand premieres on Netflix on March 6.
Netflix summed it up neatly in the caption: “An exhausted webtoon producer escapes reality through a subscription-based virtual dating simulation program, where she gets to experience the dates of her dreams.” Honestly? Same.
Fans, unsurprisingly, lost their minds. “Jisoo is back where she belongs,” wrote one. Another called it “a story about connection in a digital age,” while several others abandoned words altogether in favour of capital letters and excitement. Binge plans were immediately made.
Directed by Kim Jung Sik, the 10-episode series was filmed in the Philippines and boasts a stacked supporting cast, including Gong Min Jeung, Kim Ah Young, Seo Kang Joon, Lee Soo Hyuk, Kim Young Dae, and Lee Jae Wook. Originally slated for broadcast on MBC, the show later found a global home on Netflix, where it’s now poised to become your next comfort-watch obsession.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox