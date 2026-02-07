5 K-drama characters who deserved more love than the writing gave them: Squid Game 3 to Crash Landing on You

Viewers often root for the main leads to end up together, but Itaewon Class raises an uncomfortable question: at what cost? Oh Soo-ah was never just a supporting player in a love triangle. She had her own trajectory, her own moral compromises, and a deeply complicated history with Park Sae-ro-yi that ran parallel to his underdog journey. Her so-called “happy ending” never quite rings true. Over time, Soo-ah proves herself to be far more pivotal than the audience initially assumes, she is, after all, instrumental in bringing down Jangga Group as a form of long-delayed retribution for Mr Park. And yet, after everything they shared, her relationship with Sae-ro-yi is reduced to a single phone call. Given the emotional and romantic foundation laid in the first half of the series, that lack of follow-through feels especially disappointing, particularly for viewers who once believed the two were being set up as endgame.