5 K-dramas that remind you life can still be beautiful, even when it's not: Hi Bye Mama to Resident Playbook

Hi Bye, Mama! begins with an impossible gift: A woman who died tragically is given 49 days to return to life. But instead of turning this second chance into fantasy, the drama uses it to ask something far more painful, what does it mean to truly live? As Cha Yu-ri moves through the world she was forced to leave behind, the show becomes a quiet meditation on grief, love and the unbearable tenderness of everyday moments. It reminds you, gently but relentlessly, to treasure your family and friends, because life can change in an instant, and the things we take for granted are often the things we miss the most.