5 K-dramas that remind you life can still be beautiful, even when it's not: Hi Bye Mama to Resident Playbook

Here are some K-Dramas that might bring some healing and joy

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
3 MIN READ
A still from Hi Bye Mama
There's a reason why K-Dramas are usually recommended when you're feeling like nothing else will lift your mood. Beyond the kooky, slapstick and chaos, there is a quiet genres of K-Dramas that remind you to hold on, and might just help you find faith in the world again.

If you’re going through a tough time, these K-dramas won’t magically fix everything, but they might just bring a little healing and joy.

1) Navillera

Quiet and heartbreaking, Navillera slowly draws you into a world shaped by bittersweet pain and fragile hope. It follows Shim Deok-chul, a 70-year-old retired mailman who finally decides to chase a lifelong dream of learning ballet, and Lee Chae-rok, a young dancer struggling to hold on to his own. As their unlikely friendship deepens, they heal one another and quietly push each other towards the dreams they’re afraid of losing. And when Deok-chul begins to suffer from dementia, it is Chae-rok who helps him hold on to what truly matters, the things the heart never really forgets.

2) Hi Bye Mama

Hi Bye, Mama! begins with an impossible gift: A woman who died tragically is given 49 days to return to life. But instead of turning this second chance into fantasy, the drama uses it to ask something far more painful, what does it mean to truly live? As Cha Yu-ri moves through the world she was forced to leave behind, the show becomes a quiet meditation on grief, love and the unbearable tenderness of everyday moments. It reminds you, gently but relentlessly, to treasure your family and friends, because life can change in an instant, and the things we take for granted are often the things we miss the most.

3) Doom at Your Service

Doom at Your Service mixes fantasy, romance through the story of Tak Dong-kyung (Park Bo-young), a web novel editor who is suddenly diagnosed with a terminal illness, and Myul Mang (Seo In-guk), a supernatural being who embodies destruction itself. When Dong-kyung makes a desperate wish for the world to end, she inadvertently enters into a contract with Myul Mang, binding their fates together for 100 days. A love story begins, as well as a meditation on mortality, despair and the fragile value of ordinary days. Anchored by Park Bo-young’s quiet vulnerability and Seo In-guk’s restrained performance, the drama asks whether loving deeply is worth the pain of loss, and whether even “doom” can learn what it means to cherish life.

4) Move to Heaven

Move to Heaven finds beauty in what people leave behind. After the sudden death of his father, Han Geu-ru (Tang Jun-sang), a young man with Asperger syndrome, is placed under the care of his estranged uncle Cho Sang-gu (Lee Je-hoon), a hardened ex-convict haunted by his past. Together, they run the family trauma-cleaning business, where each job reveals the untold stories of the deceased through the objects they cherished most. As Geu-ru carefully preserves these final memories, Sang-gu is forced to confront guilt, grief and love he never allowed himself to feel. It’s a a searing, devastating reminder that even in loss, there is tenderness and meaning.

5) Resident Playbook

Resident Playbook finds solace in the awkward, exhausting first steps of becoming a doctor. Set in the obstetrics and gynaecology department at Yulje Jongno Hospital, the series follows first-year residents played by Go Youn-jung, Shin Si-ah, Kang You-seok and Han Ye-ji as they stumble through long nights, painful mistakes and moments of self-doubt. Unlike glossy medical dramas, Resident Playbook focuses on uncertainty, the fear of getting it wrong, the weight of responsibility, and the small victories that keep them going. In caring for others at their most vulnerable, the residents slowly learn how to care for themselves, turning exhaustion into growth and fragile hope.k-dramas

Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
