6 supernatural K-Dramas so wild they make vampires look basic: Tale of the Nine-Tailed to My Demon

Such a fun mess. Abyss”is what you get when you blend murder mystery, body-swapping mayhem, and a dash of otherworldly magic. After dying in bizarre accidents, sharp-tongued prosecutor Go Se-yeon and sweet-but-insecure chaebol heir Cha Min (Hyo-seop) wake up in completely new bodies, thanks to a glowing orb from the afterlife (yes, really). What follows is a whirlwind of serial killers, tangled love lives, and existential questions—with plot twists coming at you faster than you can say ‘reincarnation.’ It’s messy, a little bonkers, but somehow endearing—especially if you’re in it for the slow-burn romance and not too bothered by the chaotic script. Ideal for fans of K-drama rollercoasters with a fantasy twist.