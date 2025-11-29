6 supernatural K-Dramas so wild they make vampires look basic: Tale of the Nine-Tailed to My Demon

On National Day weekend, here are some supernatural k-dramas to binge
No one does the supernatural quite like K-Dramas. Forget vampires and werewolves—they’re too mainstream. K-Dramas dive deep into their own lore with goblins, grim reapers, and gumihos (nine-tailed foxes), delivering cinematic storytelling you can’t look away from. The supernatural may be mystical, but it’s also strangely relatable: even these otherworldly beings clock in for their 9-to-5s in heavenly realms.
So, this National Day weekend, here are some of the best supernatural shows to binge.
That soundtrack itself, will grab you by the throat. Tale of The Nine Tailed, stars Lee Dong-wook and Jo Bo Ah. Dong-wook plays Lee Yeon, a gumiho (that’s a nine-tailed fox from Korean folklore), who has spent centuries grieving his first love, played by Jo Bo-ah, after her tragic death. When she mysteriously reappears a thousand years later, reincarnated as TV producer Nam Ji-ah, the two are drawn together once again. But their reunion isn’t without chaos. Between unraveling her doppelgänger’s death, battling a serpent demon (hello, Imoogi), and navigating karmic entanglements, things get messy, fast.
It’s fun, darkly whimsical, and emotionally loaded. And if nothing else, stay for the chemistry.
The casting replacement might have caused a stir, but this show was one addictive watch. Set in the mystical kingdom of Daeho that looks like a gorgeous explosion of Instagram filters, Alchemy of Souls follows young mages struggling against twisted fates caused by a forbidden spell called the “Alchemy of Souls,” which lets souls swap bodies.
The story centres on Nak-su, a top-tier warrior whose soul accidentally ends up in the weak body of Mu-deok. She crosses paths with Jang Uk, a nobleman, becoming both his teacher and servant. As she trains him in magic, sparks fly, and love blooms amidst danger, intrigue, and soul-swapping chaos. Three years later, after a tragedy orchestrated by Jin Mu forces Mu-deok into a violent rampage, Jang Uk returns from the dead—revived by the powerful Ice Stone within him. Heartbroken and hardened, he becomes a relentless hunter of rogue soul shifters. His path then crosses with Jin Bu-yeon, a mysterious heiress whose words strangely echo Nak-su’s, pulling him back into a world of secrets, magic, and heartbreak.
How can a list not include Gong Yoo, Lee Dong-wook and Kim Go-eun's k-drama that changed the supernatural landscape forever? The show tells the story of a 'Goblin', a Korean deity, who has been cursed with a sword in his chest: And only his true 'bride' can pull it out. Love, heartbreak (a lot of it) and much brotherhood. This show is a treat to watch.
Sometimes, you just need a fluffy and cute romcom. Jang Ki-yong and Hyeri are here to serve. Ki-yong plays a gumiho (nine-tailed fox), whose life is upturned when he realises that one of his precious beads has been swallowed by a simple college student (cheers, Hyeri). The two have to play roommates for a while, and needless to say, love blooms. There's a lot of magic, amnesia, rewriting fates....you know the drill. But truly, a fun watch.
Such a fun mess. Abyss”is what you get when you blend murder mystery, body-swapping mayhem, and a dash of otherworldly magic. After dying in bizarre accidents, sharp-tongued prosecutor Go Se-yeon and sweet-but-insecure chaebol heir Cha Min (Hyo-seop) wake up in completely new bodies, thanks to a glowing orb from the afterlife (yes, really). What follows is a whirlwind of serial killers, tangled love lives, and existential questions—with plot twists coming at you faster than you can say ‘reincarnation.’ It’s messy, a little bonkers, but somehow endearing—especially if you’re in it for the slow-burn romance and not too bothered by the chaotic script. Ideal for fans of K-drama rollercoasters with a fantasy twist.
Song Kang a tango-dancing, cake-eating demon? Where do we sign up? My Demon is basically what happens when an icy heiress meets brooding 200-year-old demon. Do Do‑hee, a sharp-tongued business heiress, suddenly finds herself holding the source of a demon’s powers, forcing the centuries-old Jeong Gu‑won into a contract marriage to reclaim them. Cue chaos, corporate backstabbing, magical mayhem, and a slow-burn romance that’ll have you rooting for this unlikely pair.
