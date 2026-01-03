5 K-Dramas that beat chicken soup on your worst flu days: Our Blues to Hotel Del Luna

It’s flu season, and the sniffles are real — these K-dramas are your perfect cure
This article might or might not be coming from a personal space.
It's January and the flu is around. You have the sniffles and everything sets you off. But hey K-Drama fans, if you're looking for a pick-me-up that's the equivalent of a chicken soup on a crabby cold night, we do have some solutions for you. From heart-tugging friendships to sweet romances, bizarre antics, and just the right touch of melodrama, these K-dramas will warm your soul, distract you from tissues and thermometers, and maybe even make you forget you’re sick for a few blissful hours. So grab a blanket, pour yourself some tea, and get ready to binge your way to comfort — flu day never stood a chance.
If you’re stuck in bed with the flu and need something to heal your soul, Our Blues is the K-drama equivalent of a warm hug. This anthology series, set on the picturesque Jeju Island, follows the intertwined lives of a star-studded cast — including Korea’s favourite couple, Kim Woo-bin and Shin Min-ah (though they aren’t love interests here). The stories explore love, loss, grief and the quiet beauty in everyday moments, striking a delicate balance between heartbreak and hope.
Reddit fans swear by it as a flu-day cure: one viewer wrote about finishing the series while recovering from illness, “I’m a sobbing, crying mess, but with a very full heart in the best of ways.” Another called it “life-affirming after difficulties,” and yet another said it’s “as warm as the Jeju sunlight.” Viewers repeatedly note how the characters’ flaws, vulnerability, and growth feel deeply human, relatable, and uplifting — perfect for when you need emotional comfort but don’t want anything too heavy.
From tender family moments to wholesome small-town quirks, Our Blues wraps you in warmth, empathy, and cinematic beauty. With its stunning visuals, moving OST, and thoughtful storytelling, it’s a series that reminds you: life is hard, but joy, redemption, and connection are always possible — even from your sickbed.
The show stars Goo Ara, and Lee Jae-wook, so you already know you're in for a treat. Centred around Ra Ra, a cheerful pianist who opens the café Lala Land, the drama delivers sweetness, laughs, and heartwarming chemistry — especially with Jun, whose bond with Ra Ra slowly reveals a shared past. Fans have called it “twelve-plus hours of absolute delight” and praise the show for its humour, adorable moments, and piano-filled soundtrack.
Yes, the ending can be divisive — Jun’s sudden five-year return left some viewers baffled — but many, like one fan, note that it “doesn’t negate everything we enjoyed up to that point.” Between the witty banter, romantic build-up, and tender character growth, the drama is a feel-good escape that can make even the groggiest sick day brighter.
You hear the name, and you're sorted. Three thirty-something best friends, one show-within-a-show, and a lot of messy, hilarious, heart-tugging moments — welcome to Be Melodramatic. Lim Jin-joo (Chun Woo-hee) is finally getting her big break: a 16-episode TV series to write. Cue romance, chaos, and a whole lot of prickly banter when she falls for her director, Son Beom Soo (Ahn Jae-hong), who may or may not be just as smitten. Sparks fly, egos clash, and professional lives collide with personal drama.
Meanwhile, documentary filmmaker Lee Eun-jung (Jeon Yeo-been) is still healing from losing her fiancé to cancer, but career-wise, she's sorted. Her latest project, a doc about a second-tier actress, accidentally ties into Jin-joo’s show, adding even more twists. And Hwang Han-joo (Han Ji-eun), single mom extraordinaire, navigates marketing and production shenanigans while juggling work, life, and unexpected promotions.
It’s messy, it’s heartfelt, and it’s gloriously relatable — a perfect mix of laughs, tears, and 'oh no they didn’t' moments.
Lee Min-ho and Jun Ji-hyun, what could go wrong in this fantastical tale between a man and a...mermaid? Good, we caught your attention: So, it’s the story of a genius con artist who crosses paths with a mermaid washed ashore in modern-day Seoul.
The show balances comedy, romance, and high-stakes drama, with Jun Ji-hun’s mermaid awkwardly learning about human life while Lee Min-ho’s perplexed character tries to understand her, as well as their...wait for it...intertwined pasts. And you can be guaranteed, there's some amount of memory swiping, too. Fans love the chemistry, the magical storyline, and the emotional depth, making it both a fun and surprisingly moving watch. Redditors have called it 'a beautifully absurd love story' and 'utterly bingeable,' perfect for sick days when you want to laugh and occasionally cry from the comfort of your blankets.
It’s whimsical, romantic, and just a touch over-the-top — exactly what flu-day TV should be.
For the lovers of the supernatural and IU, how about watching a hotel about ghosts? This searingly bittersweet K-Drama starring IU as Jang Man-wol, the glamorous, sharp-tongued owner of a mysterious hotel that caters exclusively to spirits. She has a very brutal past, so keep your tissues next to you. She encounters Yeo Jin-goo's innocent Goo Chan-sung, and he is tasked with keeping the ghosts in line, while surviving Man-wol's fiery personality. Every guest has a story, every check-in comes with emotional baggage, and every encounter is searing, leaving you with some lessons. The love story is there too: But it isn't an easy one, be warned, dear folks. Good thing is, you're left with your own interpretation of an ending.
