5 K-Dramas that beat chicken soup on your worst flu days: Our Blues to Hotel Del Luna

For the lovers of the supernatural and IU, how about watching a hotel about ghosts? This searingly bittersweet K-Drama starring IU as Jang Man-wol, the glamorous, sharp-tongued owner of a mysterious hotel that caters exclusively to spirits. She has a very brutal past, so keep your tissues next to you. She encounters Yeo Jin-goo's innocent Goo Chan-sung, and he is tasked with keeping the ghosts in line, while surviving Man-wol's fiery personality. Every guest has a story, every check-in comes with emotional baggage, and every encounter is searing, leaving you with some lessons. The love story is there too: But it isn't an easy one, be warned, dear folks. Good thing is, you're left with your own interpretation of an ending.