K-Drama Rewind, Melting Me Softly: Ji Chang-wook and Won Jin-ah's feverish romance defrosts gaping plot-holes

Melting Me Softly is that show. The title itself says it all. It isn’t actually sci-fi; it’s a genre where writers decided to have some fun with ideas and penned it down, with JCW in mind. What’s the story, you ask, my esteemed effendi? Well: As part of an cryogenic experiment, two people Dong-chan (Ji Chang-wook) and Won Jin-ah (Go Mi-ran) are ‘frozen’ for what was meant to be 24 hours, but of course, things go nightmarishly wrong and they’re frozen for over 20 years…and then woken up by a literal accident.