K-Drama Rewind, W Two Worlds: Lee Jong-suk, Han Hyo-joo write a mad romance across a collapsing multiverse

It is one of the many emotional turning points in W Two Worlds, a drama that straddles reality and fiction. Yeon-joo’s father is the author of the webtoon in which Kang Cheol is the main protagonist, accused of murdering his parents. The real killer is still at large, and Yeon-joo finds herself pulled repeatedly into the webtoon world, much to Kang Cheol’s shock. Inevitably, the two fall in love, only to realise their relationship is fracturing the narrative itself—while the murderer remains a looming threat. Kang Cheol, desperate to save everyone, begs Yeon-joo to rewrite her memories. Watching it unfold is painful.