That, is one of the most piercing storylines of Start-Up, a bustling Korean show, that, on the surface, focuses on the ruthless and relentless world of entrepreneurship. But beneath the talk of apps, funding, and pitches lies something more human: The fear of inadequacy, the confusion on whether to act on impulse or calculation, and the romanticisation of ambition: It all ties into understanding what an entrepreneur really means. And these conflicting emotions are simmering in Korea’s fictional Silicon Valley counter-part: Sandbox.