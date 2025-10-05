K-Drama Rewind, What's Wrong with Secretary Kim: Park Min-young keeps Park Seo-joon in check amid sugary chaos

And what’s what Secretary Kim is all about. Nothing, really, but you, the diehard romantic who is not yet cynical or doesn’t wish to be too reasonable, will watch it. The wafer-thin storyline: Young-joon is a handsome CEO with gorgeous suits, and he has a very effective, smart and dedicated secretary, Kim Mi-so. One day, his world is flipped like a pancake when she gently tells him that she would like to quit. Thank you very much.