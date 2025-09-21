K-Drama Rewind, Marriage Contract: Lee Seo-jin and Uee’s teary romance puts its broken heart in the right place

In one scene, Hye-soo receives a phone call from her mother-in-law, that leaves her emotional and moved. In her trance, she leaves behind her phone in the bus and tries to track it down. The words by a huffy conductor ‘You should take more care’, is seared into her, and she breaks down into realistic, grieving sobs. This is probably the most painful part of the series, as Hye-soo’s brokenness comes through. A mother, trying to save her own life, as well as her child’s, knowing that she is entering into a rather dangerous partnership. The loneliness comes bearing down on her as in that moment, she feels that she really has done nothing right.