6 K-Dramas that teach life lessons you’ll remember on your toughest days: Start-Up to It's Okay To Not Be Okay

These K-Dramas offer comfort and soft courage that remind you to keep going
Some K-dramas have a way of sticking with you. From the fierce ambition and heartbreak of Start-Up to the tender courage of Navillera, these shows explore life’s challenges, dreams, and the resilience of the human spirit. They remind us that failure isn’t the end, that second chances exist, and that connection, family, and self-belief matter more than any societal expectation. On your toughest days, these six K-dramas offer comfort, perspective, and the kind of wisdom that stays with you when you need it most.
This show, starring Kim Ji-won, is often misconstrued as 'depressing' and 'dreary'. The truth is, while it is rather heavy, the magic of the show lies in how it turns the ordinary into something profound — showing us the comfort of solitude, and the quiet bravery it takes to finally give voice to thoughts we’ve kept buried. It’s not a show to binge in one frenzied weekend; its slow, meditative pace asks you to linger, to sit with your own thoughts. It’s a journey into being lost in your head — and gently finding your way back out.
"Of all the things I’ve loved. Why have I not loved myself?” Im Si-wan's Seon-geom finally realising that he has just only lived for others in his life, describes the essence of Run On, a quiet, slow-healing show on self-love. The story focuses on the growing relationship between an athlete and a self-reliant translator (a fabulous Shin Se-kyung), and how he finally learns to put himself first.
This is a searing watch starring Seo Yea-ji and Kim Soo-hyun. The story follows two deeply broken individuals: an eccentric, seemingly cold children’s writer, and a man who works at a rehabilitation centre, dedicating his life to caring for his brother on the autism spectrum. They realise that their pasts are connected, and traumas are intertwined. The show focuses on the idea of mental health, proving that, it truly, is okay, to not be okay.
Misaeng is a masterclass in perseverance, humility, and resilience. It shows that being a good, hardworking person with a sincere heart can take you further than a society that often underestimates or belittles you. The story follows characters navigating the harsh realities of office life, confronting systemic biases, and learning to find their worth despite cultural and societal pressures. It’s heartbreaking, yes, but also deeply inspiring — a reminder that second chances exist, self-worth is yours to claim, and your journey isn’t defined by others’ limits.
Navillera tells the story of Shim Deok-chul, a 70-year-old retired mailman who decides to pursue his lifelong dream of learning ballet, and Lee Chae-rok, a young, struggling ballet dancer. They become close friends, healing each other, and push each to fulfil their dreams. The challenges are particularly painful to watch, as Deok-chul suffers from dementia, but Chae-rok is his pillar of support.
Start-Up follows Seo Dal-mi, an ambitious young woman with dreams of becoming Korea’s next big entrepreneur, and Nam Do-san, a brilliant but insecure tech genius. Set in the high-stakes world of South Korea’s start-up ecosystem, they tackle the dilemma of 'taking risks' and 'going off the map' or sticking to the plan. However, brutal lessons are in their path, as they face heartbreaks, and fierce competition, they learn that success isn’t just about money or recognition—it’s about perseverance, self-discovery, and the people who believe in you along the way. Start-Up is a reminder that chasing your dreams is messy, challenging, and utterly worth it.
