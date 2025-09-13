6 K-Dramas that teach life lessons you’ll remember on your toughest days: Start-Up to It's Okay To Not Be Okay

Start-Up follows Seo Dal-mi, an ambitious young woman with dreams of becoming Korea’s next big entrepreneur, and Nam Do-san, a brilliant but insecure tech genius. Set in the high-stakes world of South Korea’s start-up ecosystem, they tackle the dilemma of 'taking risks' and 'going off the map' or sticking to the plan. However, brutal lessons are in their path, as they face heartbreaks, and fierce competition, they learn that success isn’t just about money or recognition—it’s about perseverance, self-discovery, and the people who believe in you along the way. Start-Up is a reminder that chasing your dreams is messy, challenging, and utterly worth it.