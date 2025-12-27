5 K-Dramas that are a warm bowl of comfort when life hurts: Lovely Runner to Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo is a joy to watch. Starring Nam Joo-hyuk and Lee Sung-kyung, it sneaks up on you with its heart. At first, it seems like a campus sports romcom about a proudly strong weightlifter and a soft-hearted swimmer, but underneath, it’s a warm, funny coming-of-age story about growing up, body image, first love, and finding confidence in who you are. Kim Bok-joo is the friend you need. She eats well, lifts heavy, gets insecure sometimes, and still owns her space — while Jung Joon-hyung brings golden-retriever energy and endless support (plus plenty of teasing). The drama balances the slapstick fun moments with gentle emotional beats, celebrating friendship, ambition, and self-acceptance without unnecessary angst. Sweet, sincere, and endlessly rewatchable, Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo feels like a cosy cheerleader telling you it’s okay to be awkward, hungry, and still figuring life out — and that alone makes it a comfort classic.