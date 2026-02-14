What my mother gave the economy for free

Women do not put down their professional goals because they are incapable of bringing them into fruition. They put them down because someone needed to stay to carry on the unbeknown labour which nourishes families and economies. They put them down and leave claw marks as they let go. My drive, my passion, my very existence was made attainable by my mother’s sacrifice. The silent, incessant labour of her hands and heart fostered my education, my self-reliance, and my opportunity to live a life in several corners of the globe.