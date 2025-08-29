“When I was young, we didn’t have a home. We were kicked out many times, even in the pouring rain, because we couldn’t pay rent,” she recalls, her voice cracking. “My two siblings and I were separated because of poverty. Sometimes, we had no food. That pain never left me. So I made a promise, to break that cycle. That’s why I bought my family a home. They will never live like I did.”

Dubai: In a quiet home in Dubai, behind doors she cares for like her own, 49-year-old Divina Valdez Domingo sits with memories that weigh heavy on her heart and tears that never seem far away. Her hands, roughened by decades of cleaning, caregiving, and sacrifice, rest quietly in her lap. These are the hands that raised two children, built a future from nothing, survived abandonment, and carry the fierce, unbreakable love of a mother.

The eldest of three, Divina finished high school, her highest education. She married young, hoping for stability. But life had other plans. When she moved abroad to work in Singapore and later Jordan, she brought her husband with her. But instead of building a future together, he left her for another woman. They separated 17 years ago. Since then, she hasn’t seen or heard from him.

“God is so good,” she says, tears welling in her eyes. “My employer, my son, everyone was there for me. I couldn’t believe it. My surgery came at the perfect time, my son was here to take care of me. I felt so loved, so cared for. After everything I’ve been through, that moment reminded me: I’m not alone anymore.”

In August 2025, Divina faced one of the most fragile moments of her life, a surgery for an ovarian cyst at a hospital in Mankhool. But even as she lay on the hospital bed, afraid and uncertain, she was not alone. Her kind-hearted employer covered everything the insurance couldn’t. And her greatest blessing, her son was right there by her side, holding her hand through it all.

