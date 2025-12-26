How UAE families are celebrating NYE 2026: Fireworks, Dinosaur Park, and family magic

It's more than just the countdown; it's about the memories
How do you bid goodbye to the year that has passed?
Some UAE residents prefer to say their farewells by watching fireworks, that are generously lit across different locations in the country so that everyone can catch a glimpse. There is something reassuring to see the reds, blues and whites splattered across the skies.
You will always hear the cheers from wherever you are. A colourful goodbye indeed.
Alison Rego, a single mum and lead enterprise manager at a recruitment firm in Dubai, loves scouting out the city’s best fireworks spots. And Dubai doesn’t disappoint: Global Village offers the full platter, for one. This year, on December 31, there will be seven dazzling fireworks and drone shows. Dubbed '7 New Year Celebrations in One Night,' you ring in the New Year across multiple time zones — all in a single evening.
Of course, no Dubai New Year is complete without the Burj Khalifa countdown. The world suddenly seems filled with vibrant colours during one of the most popular NYE countdowns. You might have to wade through the large crowds and road closures, but maybe, the entire experience of it all, is just worth it.
Apart from watching the skies dancing, Rego enjoys a desert barbecue. It appears to be a common sentiment for others, such as Sana Hassan who goes every year with her friends. They lay out the mats, start the barbecue and there’s always that one person handy with meats and grills better than everyone else, as she says. “I enjoy that kind of new year, because it feels far away from all the noise and the chaos. It’s just you, the people you love, on desert sands, eating some really good food, and then watching the fireworks too,” she says.
And then there are those who like to celebrate with their families at home, make quiet wishes while holding hands around the dinner table. Others don’t mind braving the traffic and looking for different experiences, as it means just spending time with their children. Soborna Banerjee, a Dubai-based resident, a working mother and an influencer is quite emphatic: She would rather opt for the experiences over lavish celebrations. “My plan is to welcome the New Year, by just spending quality time with my child.”
Bring in memories that are joyous, fun and also, educational. “We are planning to visit the newly opened Dinosaur Park at Zabeel Park, which offers an exciting outdoor experience for children, followed by a visit to the ARTE Museum at Dubai Mall.” As she explains, both these experiences allow them to ring in 2026 in a rather relaxed way, without the rush. “For me, celebrating New Year with my child is about presence over parties,” she says.
Many families instead opt for public parks, where they can enjoy a picnic late into the night, or areas near fireworks displays, where the spectacle can be enjoyed without the high costs of restaurants or hotel events.
Laana Kaati, founder of UAE Moms, observes that New Year’s Eve is often more of a lavish party compared to other festive occasions, which tend to be more family-oriented. “Restaurants and hotels are gearing towards party-style New Year’s Eve celebrations — lavish dinners, music, entertainment,” she notes. Sometimes, many environments aren’t quite suitable for children, so families do need to take into consideration, how to ring in the year.
Cost is another factor influencing family decisions. “It’s generally considered expensive, requiring a good budget just for one night out,” Kaati explains. Many families instead opt for public parks, where they can enjoy a picnic late into the night, or areas near fireworks displays, where the spectacle can be enjoyed without the high costs of restaurants or hotel events.
Timing also plays a role, especially for families with young children. “Fireworks often happen at midnight, which can be tough for toddlers. Sleeping routines get disrupted, and kids get cranky,” she says. To accommodate families, some areas in Dubai now offer fireworks at staggered times, such as one show at 10 PM and another at midnight. This allows families to enjoy the celebration while keeping the evening manageable for younger children.
Some families, like Kaati are choosing home-based celebrations this year. “We’re opting for a house party. This way, it’s suitable for children of different ages. They can meet up, have fun, play around, and we focus on decorations, party hats, music, and small touches that appeal to both adults and children,” she says. By controlling the environment, families can ensure safety, comfort, and fun, while still capturing the spirit of celebration. “Everyone can go home afterward, sleep early, and wake up to a brand-new day,” she adds.
If you wish to stay home and ring in 2026 on a quiet budget
With a little help from the UAE residents, here are some ideas.
Backyard or balcony picnic
· Spread a mat in your balcony or terrace, pack some snacks, and enjoy the night sky.
· Bring a portable speaker for music, a few fairy lights, and you’ve got a mini outdoor celebration without leaving home.
Family movie marathon
Pick a theme — classics, Disney, or even UAE-inspired films — and binge-watch together.
DIY countdown party
· Decorate a corner with balloons, streamers, and party hats.
· Make a fun countdown board with confetti cannons (DIY or cheap party poppers). Everyone can grab a hat and noisemaker, and you’ve got your own private NYE bash.
Themed games night
· Bring out board games, trivia, or card games. Make it festive by adding a New Year twist — ‘guess your resolutions’ or ‘predict the weirdest news of 2026.’
· For children, you can make scavenger hunts indoors with small treats as rewards.
Create a memory jar
· Ask everyone to write their favourite 2025 memory or a wish for 2026 on paper slips.
· Seal them in a jar, read them aloud at midnight, and make it a yearly tradition.
Home karaoke party
· Set up a mini stage or just a “singing corner” and belt out your favourite songs.
· Mix in popular Bollywood hits, Arabic classics, or international chartbusters.
Bake or cook together
Pick a fun recipe to make as a family — cupcakes, cookies, or a festive cake.
Virtual gatherings
· Invite friends or relatives via Zoom or WhatsApp video call.
· Play interactive games, show off your DIY party setup, and toast together — all without leaving your living room.
Stargazing
If you have a balcony or terrace, grab a blanket and look at the stars.
