How UAE families are celebrating NYE 2026: Fireworks, Dinosaur Park, and family magic

Apart from watching the skies dancing, Rego enjoys a desert barbecue. It appears to be a common sentiment for others, such as Sana Hassan who goes every year with her friends. They lay out the mats, start the barbecue and there’s always that one person handy with meats and grills better than everyone else, as she says. “I enjoy that kind of new year, because it feels far away from all the noise and the chaos. It’s just you, the people you love, on desert sands, eating some really good food, and then watching the fireworks too,” she says.