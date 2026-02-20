65,000 engaged: How Abu Dhabi is transforming early childhood

ECA aims to build on this foundation as part of the Year of the Family.

“One key lesson from 2025 is the importance of steady, long-term work. Supporting young children and families requires sustained commitment, strong partnerships, and attention to how services are delivered on the ground.”

This year, ECA is focused on boosting the impact of its initiatives. Priorities include strengthening coordination across services, improving quality in early learning settings, supporting professionals in the sector, and expanding access to guidance and community spaces.

“Strengthening early childhood lays the foundation for long-term national wellbeing,” he said, stressing that early childhood investment is central to Abu Dhabi’s long-term development.