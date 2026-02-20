65,000 engaged: How Abu Dhabi is transforming early childhood

ECA ensures families can easily access support, says Dr Yousef Al Hammadi
Abu Dhabi is stepping into 2026 with a renewed focus on families and young children, building on a year of record-breaking engagement and service expansion, the city’s Early Childhood Authority (ECA) said.
Dr Yousef Al Hammadi, Executive Director of ECA’s Knowledge & Impact Sector, highlighted that 2025 saw unprecedented progress across the Emirate, from Abu Dhabi city to Al Ain and Al Dhafra.
“What stands out is the range of delivery across the early childhood journey and the partnerships which made it all possible,” Dr Al Hammadi told Gulf News.
Key initiatives last year included expanding early intervention services to 18 hospitals and opening new Majlisna community spaces in areas such as Al Falah and Sheikh Khalifa Medical City. Families benefited from practical wellbeing guidance. The launch of the Child Protection Policy for Sports Entities with the Department of Community Development, along with the signing of the UAE Children’s Digital Wellbeing Pact, further supported safe technology use for children aged 0-8.
Over time, we recognised that being family-friendly is not only about infrastructure or amenities, but about how well families are supported during the most formative years of a child’s lifeDr Yousef Al Hammadi
A standout moment was the 2025 Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Week, which Dr Al Hammadi described as “a visible, coordinated, and practical way” to bring early childhood into everyday community life. More than 65,000 people took part in in over 300 community activities spending more than 55,000 hours in play and learning activities in schools, public spaces, and healthcare centres. The next edition will take place from November 16 to 22.
Minister of Family and ECA Director-General, Sana Mohammed Suhail, reinforced the city’s commitment with visits to families at Danat Al Emarat Hospital on World Children’s Day and at Emirates Humanitarian City.
Abu Dhabi’s approach to being family-friendly goes beyond amenities.
“Family-friendly is not a new concept for Abu Dhabi,” Dr Al Hammadi said, noting that safety, good schools, access to healthcare, public spaces and opportunities for children to grow and thrive have always been core.
“Over time, we recognised that being family-friendly is not only about infrastructure or amenities, but about how well families are supported during the most formative years of a child’s life.”
Children who receive strong support early on are better prepared for education, enjoy better health, and are more likely to contribute positively to society as they growDr Yousef Al Hammadi
ECA aims to build on this foundation as part of the Year of the Family.
“One key lesson from 2025 is the importance of steady, long-term work. Supporting young children and families requires sustained commitment, strong partnerships, and attention to how services are delivered on the ground.”
This year, ECA is focused on boosting the impact of its initiatives. Priorities include strengthening coordination across services, improving quality in early learning settings, supporting professionals in the sector, and expanding access to guidance and community spaces.
“Strengthening early childhood lays the foundation for long-term national wellbeing,” he said, stressing that early childhood investment is central to Abu Dhabi’s long-term development.
“Children who receive strong support early on are better prepared for education, enjoy better health, and are more likely to contribute positively to society as they grow,” Dr Al Hammadi noted. “Supporting families during these years helps strengthen communities and ensures opportunities are more widely shared. This is why early childhood remains central to long-term planning and investment decisions. It is about supporting children today while strengthening Abu Dhabi’s future.”