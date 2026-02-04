Boy of determination becomes ‘Abu Dhabi Police officer for a day’

Wish granted as young Salem wears police uniform, goes on patrol tour
Abu Dhabi Police helped fulfil the wish of a young boy of determination, Salem Yousef, by giving him the opportunity to experience the duties of a police officer for a day, in an initiative reflecting the force’s social and humanitarian role.
The initiative was carried out by the Traffic Awareness and Education Branch of the Traffic and Patrols Directorate in Al Ain, with the participation of the “Happiness Patrol” in cooperation with Al Dhaher Charter School
During the experience, Salem took part in a field tour that included riding in a police patrol vehicle, where he was introduced to the work of traffic officers, the equipment and devices used in patrols, and the role of the police in maintaining security and serving the community.
Colonel Jaber Saeidan Al Nassouri, Director of the Al Ain Traffic and Patrol Department, said the initiative underscores Abu Dhabi Police’s commitment to supporting people of determination and enhancing their role in society through qualitative initiatives that bring happiness, highlight their skills and capabilities, and create a positive psychological impact that strengthens their sense of social inclusion.
