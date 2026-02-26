Abu Dhabi Police offers up to 35 per cent discount on traffic fines, here's how to benefit

Campaign aims to cut fines and promote responsible driving across the emirate
Dubai: Abu Dhabi Police has launched a traffic fine discount initiative under the campaign 'Pay Early.. Gain Surely,' encouraging drivers to settle their violations promptly in exchange for significant savings. The campaign aims to reduce outstanding fines and promote responsible driving behaviour across the emirate.
Motorists who pay their traffic fines within the first 60 days of the violation date are entitled to a 35% discount on the total fine amount. This is the maximum benefit available under the scheme and is designed to reward those who act quickly after receiving a violation. It is important to note, however, that this discount does not apply to severe traffic violations.
For those who miss the initial 60-day window, a second discount tier is still available. Drivers who settle their fines after 60 days but within one year from the date the fine was issued can still benefit from a 25% discount, making it worthwhile to pay even if the early deadline has passed.
Abu Dhabi Police has also made the payment process as convenient as possible by offering easy, interest-free installment options through a number of partner banks. These include Mashreq, Al Mashriq, ADIB, ADCB, and FAB (First Abu Dhabi Bank), giving motorists flexible ways to clear their dues without financial strain.
Residents can pay their fines and access more information through the official Abu Dhabi Police website or via the TAMM smart services platform.