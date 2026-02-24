Fleeing an accident scene? Sharjah Police say hit-and-run could mean heavier fines

Authorities say fleeing crash scenes can cost lives and bring harsher penalties
Police have issued a stern warning against hit-and-run incidents, highlighting that such actions are not only serious traffic violations but also grave breaches of human responsibility.
“Leaving the scene of an accident deprives victims of urgent medical care and obstructs emergency response,” said Major Saud Al Shaiba (left) and Captain Humaid Al Hammadi, Director of the Traffic Awareness Branch at Sharjah Police.
“Stopping and cooperating with authorities is a legal duty that carries no room for negligence,” he made it clear.
Official traffic data indicate that several fatalities and worsening injuries could have been prevented if immediate assistance had been provided. Authorities emphasized that penalties for fleeing the scene are often more severe than those for causing the accident itself, reflecting the serious disregard for the safety and lives of others.
Sharjah Police are educating drivers on the strict legal consequences of hit-and-run cases and promoting responsible behaviour on the roads.
Minor accident, light vehicles: Dh500 fine, 8 traffic points, 7-day vehicle impoundment
Minor accident, heavy vehicles: Dh1,000 fine, 16 traffic points, 7-day vehicle impoundment
Sharjah Police urge all motorists to remain at the scene of accidents, assist victims when possible, and immediately contact emergency services, emphasizing that responsible action can save lives and reduce the severity of injuries.
Throughout this holy month, Gulf News will highlight key road safety issues, providing tips and insights to encourage safe driving habits. Motorists are urged to plan journeys thoughtfully, allow extra time to reach destinations, and avoid the temptation to speed. Each of us plays a role in fostering safer roads by obeying traffic laws, securing passengers, and showing courtesy to fellow road users.