Sharjah: CCTV footage shows how a moment’s negligence can lead to serious crash

Police urge motorists to check before entering main roads and follow traffic rules
Sharjah Police have released CCTV footage of a recent traffic collision as part of a public awareness campaign aimed at improving road safety and reducing preventable accidents.
The video, shared as a public service announcement, uses real-time surveillance footage to highlight the risks of inattention at intersections and the serious consequences of failing to follow basic traffic rules.
The footage opens with scenes from the Sharjah Police Operations Centre, where live feeds from highways, roundabouts and residential areas are monitored around the clock. The centre forms part of the emirate’s Smart City infrastructure, enabling officers to respond swiftly to incidents and rely on recorded evidence to identify violations.
The video then focuses on a collision at a city junction. CCTV footage shows a white SUV attempting to enter a main road from a side street without yielding or adequately checking for approaching vehicles. Moments later, the SUV is struck by a dark-coloured sedan travelling along the main road, illustrating how a brief lapse in judgment can lead to a serious crash.
Sharjah Police accompanied the footage with a clear warning to motorists, urging them to exercise caution and responsibility.
“For your safety and the safety of others, make sure to check before entering the road. Your commitment is a responsibility toward everyone.” Sharjah Police said
Police stressed that adherence to traffic rules — including coming to a complete stop at stop signs and ensuring the road is clear before merging — is essential to protecting all road users.
The release forms part of an ongoing digital awareness drive by Sharjah Police, which increasingly uses real accident footage to deter reckless driving and promote safer behaviour on the roads.
Motorists are also reminded that several services, including reporting minor accidents and accessing traffic records, are available through the Sharjah Police app and Sahl self-service kiosks.
