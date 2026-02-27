GOLD/FOREX
Al Ittihad and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Roads among the most congested routes

Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
Heavy traffic slows commute between Sharjah and Dubai

Morning rush hour is gradually building on most main and internal roads in Sharjah and Dubai, according to Google Maps live data.

Al Ittihad Road (E11), the main route connecting the two emirates, is heavily congested from Al Nahda in Sharjah all the way to Dubai Police General Headquarters.

On Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road (E311), traffic is moving slowly from the Muwailah Commercial area towards Muhaisna Second, with minor crashes in several spots worsening the flow.

Ras Al Khor Road (E44) is experiencing heavy congestion near Dubai Design District, stretching towards Business Bay.

In Deira, Corniche Road (D92) is slow from Hamriya Port to Dubai Hospital, while roads leading to Al Baraha from Al Khaleej Street and other internal streets in the area are also seeing delays.

Several internal roads, including Al Quds Street, Al Nahda Street, Beirut Street, Haleb Street, Amman Street, and the Al Qusais Industrial area, are moving slowly.

On the other hand, traffic on Emirates Road (E611) is flowing smoothly with no major delays.

Motorists are advised to plan their journeys accordingly and allow extra travel time during the morning peak.

