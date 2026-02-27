Heavy traffic slows commute between Sharjah and Dubai

In Deira, Corniche Road (D92) is slow from Hamriya Port to Dubai Hospital, while roads leading to Al Baraha from Al Khaleej Street and other internal streets in the area are also seeing delays.

On Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road (E311), traffic is moving slowly from the Muwailah Commercial area towards Muhaisna Second, with minor crashes in several spots worsening the flow.

Al Ittihad Road (E11), the main route connecting the two emirates, is heavily congested from Al Nahda in Sharjah all the way to Dubai Police General Headquarters.

