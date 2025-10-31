A model for a human-centered smart city prioritising quality of life
October 31 marks World Cities Day, designated by the United Nations to highlight sustainable urban development and the sharing of global best practices. This year’s theme, “Human-Centered Smart Cities,” emphasises that technology serves people, enhances well-being, and improves quality of life.
Within this global context, Abu Dhabi has emerged as a leading example, blending rapid technological advancement with a human-centered approach to urban living and city management.
Abu Dhabi’s global standing reflects the success of its vision to build a smart, sustainable, and people-focused city. The emirate was ranked the world’s safest city for 2025 by the Numbeo Index, maintaining the top position for the seventh consecutive year, thanks to robust safety standards and integrated security systems.
It also ranked among the world’s top 20 smart cities in the IMD Smart City Index, excelling in digital transformation, government efficiency, and innovative urban management—proving that the emirate’s smart city journey goes beyond technology to enhance quality of life.
Abu Dhabi was among the first in the region to adopt AI and the Internet of Things (IoT) for managing public facilities, parks, and government buildings.
The Abu Dhabi City Municipality introduced AI-powered inspection robots with advanced environmental sensors to monitor parks, assess air quality, and detect violations, improving efficiency and service delivery.
Predictive analytics are also used to manage energy and water systems intelligently, boosting resource efficiency in line with sustainability goals.
Masdar City exemplifies Abu Dhabi’s commitment to sustainability, being the region’s first fully integrated city based on circular economy and clean energy principles.
Local authorities employ smart solutions for public facility management, including inspection robots and advanced environmental sensors. Programs like Smart Cities Lab and Abu Dhabi Innovation Accelerators engage government, private sector, and residents in co-developing practical urban solutions, highlighting the central role of community-driven innovation.
Abu Dhabi is advancing smart and autonomous transportation. The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) has launched pilot autonomous vehicle projects on Yas Island and Saadiyat Island, testing real-world applications of AI-driven mobility.
These vehicles use perception systems to recognise traffic signals, avoid obstacles, and interact safely with pedestrians and other vehicles, improving safety and environmental performance.
The Abu Dhabi Smart City Strategy 2030 integrates technology with human-centered governance. The city’s strategies aim to improve services, community life, and sustainability, while enabling residents to shape urban development via inclusive digital platforms.
The TAMM platform exemplifies Abu Dhabi’s leadership in digital services, offering a unified experience for residents and businesses to complete hundreds of transactions—from vehicle licensing to housing services—efficiently.
Digital platforms have reduced paper use by over 90%, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s goal of being a sustainable, human-centered digital capital.
The emirate has implemented AI-powered traffic management systems to monitor roads, respond quickly to incidents, and reduce congestion.
These initiatives complement the Sustainable Energy Strategy, promoting electric and hybrid vehicles and expanding smart charging infrastructure, supporting the UAE’s climate neutrality goal for 2050.
Alongside Abu Dhabi, Dubai continues to lead smart city initiatives with projects like Smart Dubai, Paperless City, and the Autonomous Transportation Strategy 2030.
Together, the two emirates illustrate a distinctive UAE model where technology serves people, drives sustainable development, and shapes future-ready urban environments.
Abu Dhabi demonstrates the balance between innovation and sustainability, proving that a city’s true intelligence lies in enhancing human life, well-being, and happiness—not just adopting the latest technologies.
