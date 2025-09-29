Abu Dhabi steps up Liveability Strategy with Dh42b expansion

At the forefront of government priorities, Sheikh Khaled emphasized that the wellbeing of citizens remains central to all initiatives, aimed at reinforcing social cohesion and advancing the UAE’s sustainable development journey.

Abu Dhabi : Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has reaffirmed the leadership’s steadfast commitment to improving the quality of life for Emirati families. This pledge focuses on developing comprehensive community services and upgrading infrastructure and facilities across residential neighborhoods throughout the emirate.

Key milestones achieved include over 60 projects valued at Dh12 billion, featuring more than 200 new parks and sports courts, 24 schools, 21 mosques, and 28 community majlises. Infrastructure enhancements comprise nearly 120 kilometres of walking paths, 283 cycling tracks, approximately 220 kilometres of new street lighting, and 200 beautification initiatives.

The meeting reviewed the successful outcomes of the strategy’s first phase, implemented under the Department of Municipalities and Transport. Notably, the integration of residential neighbourhoods across Abu Dhabi improved from 67% in 2023 to an impressive 81% in 2025, signalling significant progress.

Chairing the latest Abu Dhabi Executive Council meeting, Sheikh Khaled approved a substantial Dh42 billion expansion of the Liveability Strategy. This ambitious plan will deliver numerous projects designed to elevate residents’ quality of life by ensuring seamless access to essential facilities, all aligned with the highest quality standards.

Preparations for the launch of TAMM 4.0 at GITEX Global 2025 were also discussed. This upgraded digital platform will offer smart, interconnected, and AI-driven government services that anticipate and proactively address the needs of individuals and businesses, with a focus on fully integrating AI into service delivery and decision-making.

Sheikh Khaled received an update on the Abu Dhabi Government Digital Strategy 2025-2027, which targets positioning Abu Dhabi as the world’s leading AI-powered government by 2027, backed by Dh13 billion in investment.

The meeting also highlighted the Department of Government Enablement’s ongoing efforts to embed artificial intelligence (AI) technologies throughout government operations. Collaborating with public and private partners, these initiatives aim to enhance efficiency and elevate the quality of community services.

Sheikh Khaled concluded by stressing the importance of harnessing advanced technologies and AI solutions to boost productivity, efficiency, and service quality in Abu Dhabi’s government operations. He also called for accelerating ongoing residential infrastructure projects to further improve the living standards and services for all citizens and residents in the emirate.

The Department of Government Enablement also reported that over 95% of Abu Dhabi Government employees have completed AI training, equipping the workforce for an AI-driven future. Additionally, new Chief Digital and AI Officer positions will be established across government entities to champion AI adoption, governance, and innovation.

Balaram Menon Senior Web Editor

Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.