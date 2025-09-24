UAE President witnesses launch of 13 new projects delivering 40,000+ homes in Abu Dhabi

The announcement ceremony was attended by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region; Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the President's Office for Strategic Affairs and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office; Jassem Mohammed Bu Ataba Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Department of Finance – Abu Dhabi; along with a number of sheikhs and senior officials.