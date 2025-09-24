UAE President witnesses launch of 13 new projects delivering 40,000+ homes in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi to see 13 new residential communities for citizens
Abu Dhabi: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan attended the announcement of agreements to develop 13 new residential communities across Abu Dhabi. The projects aim to provide more than 40,000 homes and residential plots for Emirati citizens at a total cost of Dh106 billion.
The agreements, signed by the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority and the Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre (ADPIC) with several property development companies, include:
25,244 housing units for Emiratis over the next five years at a cost of Dh94 billion.
14,876 residential plots at a cost of Dh12 billion.
At Qasr Al Shati, His Highness was briefed on the projects, designed to meet the highest international standards.
The communities will include:
Commercial centres and mosques
Schools and public parks
Green areas and sports facilities
These developments aim to foster family wellbeing, social stability, and sustainability, while offering a full range of essential services and recreational spaces.
Sheikh Mohamed emphasised that the launch highlights housing as a national priority, enhancing citizens’ quality of life and ensuring the comfort of Emirati families—the foundation of a stable and cohesive society.
He also stressed the importance of cooperation between government entities and the private sector to deliver projects that meet citizens’ needs and uphold UAE values.
The announcement ceremony was attended by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region; Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the President's Office for Strategic Affairs and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office; Jassem Mohammed Bu Ataba Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Department of Finance – Abu Dhabi; along with a number of sheikhs and senior officials.
Abu Dhabi City:
Six integrated communities
14,444 housing units
Cost: Dh55.38 billion
Developers: Aldar Properties, Bloom Holding, Modon Properties
Al Ain:
Five communities
10,480 housing units
Cost: Dh36.95 billion
Developers: Aldar Properties, Bloom Holding, Wahat Al Zaweya Real Estate, IMKAN Properties
Al Dhafra:
Two housing projects in Al Sila and Madinat Zayed
320 homes
Cost: Dh1.59 billion
Developer: Aldar Properties
Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, said the agreements reflect the President’s vision to strengthen family and social stability by providing housing that meets citizens’ aspirations and wellbeing.
Hamad Hareb Al Muhairi, Director-General of the Housing Authority, noted the projects are part of the leadership’s vision to deliver modern, sustainable housing while supporting integrated, family-focused communities.
Citizens will have the opportunity to choose residential areas via a map-based reservation system, with all new units allocated within two years.
Maysarah Mahmoud Eid, Director-General of ADPIC, said the agreements underline the government’s commitment to ensuring a dignified quality of life for citizens. Providing high-quality housing strengthens family and social stability and aligns with Abu Dhabi’s sustainable development goals.
