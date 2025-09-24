GOLD/FOREX
UAE President witnesses launch of 13 new projects delivering 40,000+ homes in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi to see 13 new residential communities for citizens

Last updated:
WAM
3 MIN READ
UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan
UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan
UAE Presidential Court

Abu Dhabi: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan attended the announcement of agreements to develop 13 new residential communities across Abu Dhabi. The projects aim to provide more than 40,000 homes and residential plots for Emirati citizens at a total cost of Dh106 billion.

Major housing agreements signed

The agreements, signed by the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority and the Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre (ADPIC) with several property development companies, include:

  • 25,244 housing units for Emiratis over the next five years at a cost of Dh94 billion.

  • 14,876 residential plots at a cost of Dh12 billion.

Integrated communities with modern facilities

At Qasr Al Shati, His Highness was briefed on the projects, designed to meet the highest international standards.

The communities will include:

  • Commercial centres and mosques

  • Schools and public parks

  • Green areas and sports facilities

These developments aim to foster family wellbeing, social stability, and sustainability, while offering a full range of essential services and recreational spaces.

Strategic importance of housing

Sheikh Mohamed emphasised that the launch highlights housing as a national priority, enhancing citizens’ quality of life and ensuring the comfort of Emirati families—the foundation of a stable and cohesive society.

He also stressed the importance of cooperation between government entities and the private sector to deliver projects that meet citizens’ needs and uphold UAE values.

Attendance at the ceremony

The announcement ceremony was attended by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region; Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the President's Office for Strategic Affairs and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office; Jassem Mohammed Bu Ataba Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Department of Finance – Abu Dhabi; along with a number of sheikhs and senior officials.

Regional breakdown of projects

Abu Dhabi City:

  • Six integrated communities

  • 14,444 housing units

  • Cost: Dh55.38 billion

Developers: Aldar Properties, Bloom Holding, Modon Properties

Al Ain:

  • Five communities

  • 10,480 housing units

  • Cost: Dh36.95 billion

Developers: Aldar Properties, Bloom Holding, Wahat Al Zaweya Real Estate, IMKAN Properties

Al Dhafra:

Two housing projects in Al Sila and Madinat Zayed

  • 320 homes

  • Cost: Dh1.59 billion

Developer: Aldar Properties

Leadership vision and social impact

Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, said the agreements reflect the President’s vision to strengthen family and social stability by providing housing that meets citizens’ aspirations and wellbeing.

Hamad Hareb Al Muhairi, Director-General of the Housing Authority, noted the projects are part of the leadership’s vision to deliver modern, sustainable housing while supporting integrated, family-focused communities.

Citizens will have the opportunity to choose residential areas via a map-based reservation system, with all new units allocated within two years.

Commitment to quality and sustainability

Maysarah Mahmoud Eid, Director-General of ADPIC, said the agreements underline the government’s commitment to ensuring a dignified quality of life for citizens. Providing high-quality housing strengthens family and social stability and aligns with Abu Dhabi’s sustainable development goals.

