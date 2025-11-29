Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, said: “As we mark Eid Al Etihad, we express our pride and deep appreciation for our leadership, which continues to prioritise the wellbeing and stability of Emirati citizens. This new housing package underscores the leadership’s dedication to enhancing quality of life for Emirati families and fostering a spirit of unity and giving that defines our society.”