Abu Dhabi launches Dh75,000 rental assistance for newlyweds

Benefit renewable annually, based on the applicant’s status for permanent housing support
The Abu Dhabi Department of Community Development (DCD) has set seven conditions for newly married couples to receive rental assistance of up to Dh75,000, depending on the beneficiary’s monthly income. The assistance is provided through the Emirati Family Growth Program, delivered by the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority. The benefit is renewable annually for a maximum of four years, based on the applicant’s status for permanent housing support with the Authority. Applications may be submitted and preliminary approval obtained immediately after completing the “Madeem Women’s Wedding” form; however, the housing unit will only be disbursed after verifying that the wedding ceremony was held according to Madeem’s women’s wedding model and after completing the premarital preparation program.
The Department clarified that the conditions include:
The beneficiary must be a male Emirati citizen from the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, marrying an Emirati woman (humanitarian and social cases of Emiratis marrying non-citizens may be considered).
The applicant must be enrolled in the Madeem program.
The applicant may benefit from this service only once, depending on marital status (excluding widowers).
The applicant’s monthly income must not exceed AED 50,000.
A completed application for a housing benefit with the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority (housing grant, home purchase loan, home construction loan) must be in place, and the applicant must not replace or cancel the housing service request more than once.
The wedding ceremony must follow the Madeem women’s wedding model.
The applicant must have completed all sessions of the premarital preparation program.
The applicant must not own any real estate (as per terms and conditions).
The rented housing unit must be located within the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and be part of the approved property inventory of authorized real estate operators.
The Department (on the official Madeem initiative website) stressed that the housing unit must:
Be suitable in accordance with the standards set by the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority.
Have size, location, and specifications that align with the rental amount stated in the contract.
Not include any ownership share by the applicant, regardless of how it is held.
Not place any additional obligations on the Authority related to the lease or previous arrears or damages.
Any amount exceeding the approved rental assistance must be borne by the applicant.
A price quote or a valid tenancy contract must be submitted; reimbursement will be provided for up to two months from the date of submitting the assistance application.
If the proposed housing units are not suitable for the beneficiary, the application will be forwarded to all real estate developers, who will contact the beneficiary to choose a unit from the Madeem inventory. If the beneficiary wishes to rent from a specific owner, the unit will be managed through the approved developer in coordination with the parties.
Documents required under the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority’s conditions include:
Detailed salary certificate
Certificate confirming that neither spouse receives a housing allowance
Bank statements for the past six months
Proof of income from any commercial licenses, real estate, or investments
The rental assistance application is accepted after the marriage contract is issued. Implementation begins after Madeem’s final approval and verification that the wedding took place according to the required standards. Applications are submitted through the Madeem website, and approval takes approximately three weeks.
The Department explained that the amount of rental assistance varies based on the husband’s salary, and is not a fixed amount for all cases:
Annual Rental Assistance
Less than Dh20,000
Dh75,000
Dh20,000 - 30,000
Dh60,000
Dh30,000 - 40,000
Dh45,000
Dh40,000 - 50,000
Dh30,000
Note: The service is renewed annually for a maximum of four years, based on the status of the permanent housing benefit request with the Authority. Applicants may apply and receive preliminary approval immediately after completing the Madeem Women’s Wedding form.
The Department emphasized that maintaining the validity of the 'Benefits and Privileges' card from Madeem requires completing all sessions of the premarital preparation program within the specified timeframe, avoiding repeated postponements, and submitting the completion certificate after finishing all sessions.
The 'Benefits and Privileges' program from Madeem is a discount program for engaged couples enrolled in the premarital preparation program offered by the Madeem Family Preparation Center. It is designed to enhance families’ quality of life and promote social stability in Abu Dhabi. The program offers exceptional packages of exclusive offers and discounts in collaboration with over 30 partners from the public and private sectors. The “Madeem Benefits and Discounts Card” is issued immediately after completing the first session of the preparation program.
According to the Department’s official website: The Madeem “Benefits and Privileges” Program provides a discounts card in collaboration with the Fazaa Program, offering numerous packages, deals, and discounts across a wide range of services, including hotels, real estate, wedding services, furniture stores, jewelry, travel and tourism, and more. The aim is to support Abu Dhabi citizens preparing for marriage and help them build happy, stable families that contribute to societal development and prosperity.
The Department added that the program’s partners include over 30 entities, such as airlines, hotels, and furniture stores, offering exclusive offers to Madeem beneficiaries. Card benefits also include exclusive discounts on wedding expenses such as halls, stages, musical bands, photography, lighting, sound, wall and table décor, flowers, bridal gowns, along with more than 22,000 food and consumer products from Fazaa stores, over 24,000 retail outlets, and discounts of up to 40% on medical services not covered by insurance.
The Madeem premarital preparation program is delivered at the Madeem Family Preparation Center. It is a comprehensive 13-hour program designed to build a strong foundation for a stable marriage.
The program consists of two main counseling sessions followed by six training sessions, covering key topics such as:
Stages of family formation
Positive perspective on marriage
Shared goals in married life
Managing marital health
Emotional intelligence
Effective communication
Family planning
Financial management
Achieving marital happiness
The program is delivered by a team of family consultants, marriage relationship experts, psychologists, and certified trainers.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox