Abu Dhabi launches Dh75,000 rental assistance for newlyweds

The Abu Dhabi Department of Community Development (DCD) has set seven conditions for newly married couples to receive rental assistance of up to Dh75,000, depending on the beneficiary’s monthly income. The assistance is provided through the Emirati Family Growth Program, delivered by the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority. The benefit is renewable annually for a maximum of four years, based on the applicant’s status for permanent housing support with the Authority. Applications may be submitted and preliminary approval obtained immediately after completing the “Madeem Women’s Wedding” form; however, the housing unit will only be disbursed after verifying that the wedding ceremony was held according to Madeem’s women’s wedding model and after completing the premarital preparation program.