GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 38°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Government

Civil marriage in Abu Dhabi: What you need to know

Five key requirements outlined for non-Muslim couples under Law No. 14 of 2021

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
2 MIN READ
Civil marriage in Abu Dhabi: What you need to know

Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) has outlined the five key requirements for civil marriage under Law No. 14 of 2021 on Civil Marriage and Its Effects, which governs non-Muslim marriages in the emirate, 24.ae reported.

The law establishes a modern legal framework for civil unions in line with international standards, applicable exclusively to non-Muslims and non-UAE nationals.

According to the UAE Government Portal, applicants must meet the following conditions: both parties must be non-Muslim, at least 18 years old, not related in the first or second degree, not currently married, and must give mutual consent to the marriage.

Registration process

To register a civil marriage, couples must provide:

  • A completed and signed marriage application form

  • Copies of both passports or Emirates IDs (for residents)

  • Proof of divorce or annulment if previously married

  • An optional prenuptial agreement outlining financial arrangements or rights

Applications can be submitted online via the ADJD website or through authorised typing centres.

Service options

Two options are available:

  • Standard service: Dh300, processed within 10 working days, with the earliest available appointment for the ceremony.

  • Express service: Dh2,500, processed within one working day, allowing couples to choose their preferred date and time, subject to court availability.

Ceremony procedure

On the day of the ceremony, both parties must attend the ADJD main courthouse, present their passports or IDs, and proceed to the Civil Marriage Section. The ceremony takes place in a designated hall, presided over by a civil marriage officer.

The vows are played via a pre-recorded audio available in seven languages, including English. Couples needing another language must inform the court in advance.

Unlike religious ceremonies, no witnesses are required, as the civil marriage officer (notary public) serves as the legal witness. Couples may invite guests, bring a photographer, exchange rings, and recite personal vows.

The ceremony concludes with the signing of the marriage certificate, legally recognising the union under Abu Dhabi’s civil law.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAEAbu Dhabi

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

UAE: Family of worker killed on duty awarded Dh75,000

UAE: Family of worker killed on duty awarded Dh75,000

1m read
Victim deceived into paying “processing fees” for non-existent loan

Abu Dhabi court orders fraudsters to return Dh20,100

1m read
UAE court rejects insolvency plea over Dh1.5m debt

UAE court rejects insolvency plea over Dh1.5m debt

1m read
ADJD expands legal awareness efforts to expats

ADJD expands legal awareness efforts to expats

2m read