Abu Dhabi mechanic ordered to pay Dh32,139 for faulty engine repair

Judge finds non-original parts caused breakdown, awards damages to car owner

Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
The Abu Dhabi Civil Family Court has ordered a mechanic to pay Dh32,139 in compensation and imposed an additional fine of Dh10,000, after ruling that a private vehicle he repaired was not roadworthy and broke down during use.

The case was brought by the car’s owner, who filed a civil lawsuit against a mechanic specialising in vehicle repairs. The claimant sought a full refund of Dh74,775, along with Dh35,998 in material compensation to cover the cost of repairing defects caused to the vehicle, in addition to court fees and expenses.

According to court records, the owner said he had handed over his car to the defendant to rebuild its engine, on the condition that he be informed in advance of all technical details and precise costs. However, when he collected the vehicle, it was unfit to drive. He reported several issues, including excessive noise, carbon emissions, coolant leaks and engine oil leakage, Al Khaleej Arabic daily reported.

The owner said the mechanic refused to acknowledge the problems or take the car back, prompting him to move the vehicle to a specialised workshop. An inspection there confirmed the presence of the reported defects.

The court heard that the mechanic later failed to provide a detailed invoice for spare parts, continued to delay, shut down his workshop and removed its commercial sign, raising further concerns. The owner ultimately repaired the vehicle elsewhere.

In its judgment, the court said it had established that the cost of repairing the defects amounted to Dh32,139, the sum claimed as compensation. It found that non-original spare parts had been installed in the vehicle, directly causing the mechanical failures.

The court ordered the mechanic to pay the compensation amount and the fine, while rejecting other claims.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
