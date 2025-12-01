UAE court fines garage Dh35,000 for negligence after botched engine replacement

Judge rules garage failed to meet agreed standards, leaving the vehicle damaged
The Al Ain Civil, Commercial and Administrative court has ordered a car garage to pay Dh35,000 in compensation to a vehicle owner after it failed to properly replace the car’s engine and returned the vehicle with multiple faults.
According to the case file, the owner handed over his vehicle to the garage for a full engine replacement, advertised as a “new, agency-condition engine” with a one-month warranty, at an agreed cost of Dh11,500.
However, the garage allegedly carried out the work with substandard quality, causing additional mechanical defects. It also transported the vehicle without the owner’s permission and refused to return it in a roadworthy condition, resulting in financial losses for the claimant, Al Khaleej Arabic daily reported.
The court assigned a mechanical expert, who reported that the parties had a clear technical contractual agreement for an engine replacement matching agency specifications. The claimant had paid the full amount through official bank transfers.
The garage, however, failed to provide any evidence of a later agreement altering the specifications or execution terms. The expert confirmed that the documented faults in the engine and vehicle emerged within the warranty period stated on the invoice.
Based on the expert findings, the court held the garage liable for negligence and breach of contract, and ruled that compensation of Dh35,000 was justified.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox