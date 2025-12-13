GOLD/FOREX
Bengaluru man electrocuted trying to rescue pet Macaw

What began as a desperate attempt to save a beloved pet ended in tragedy

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
Friday morning in Bengaluru’s Girinagar began like any other — until the bird got away. Arun Kumar, a 32-year-old businessman, was simply trying to do what any devoted pet owner would: bring his macaw back home, reports NDTV.

The brightly coloured parrot, reportedly worth Rs250,000 (Dh10,250), had flown out and perched on a nearby electric pole. Worried, but determined, Kumar climbed onto his compound wall with a steel pipe, hoping to gently guide the bird back to safety.

But in a cruel turn of events, the metal pipe touched a live high-voltage wire. The shock was instant and devastating. Kumar fell from the wall and while he was rushed to a nearby hospital, he didn't make the trip. Doctors declared him brought dead.

Police said the electrocution proved fatal. Kumar, who ran a vehicle number plate manufacturing business, leaves behind a story that is as heartbreaking as it is sobering — a reminder of how quickly everyday moments can turn tragic, even when guided by love.

