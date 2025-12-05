GOLD/FOREX
Man dies after jumping in front of Metro train at Bengaluru’s Kengeri station

38-year-old man identified as victim; investigation under way

Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
Metro services on Bengaluru’s Purple Line were briefly disrupted on Friday morning after a man died by suicide at Kengeri Metro Station. The incident took place when the victim jumped in front of an incoming train, forcing an immediate halt of services between Mysuru Road (Nayandanahalli) and Challaghatta.

Police identified the deceased as Shantagoud Police Patil, 38, from Devarahipparagi in Vijayapura district. Officers from Kengeri Police Station reached the spot quickly, recovered the body from under the train, and moved it to a nearby hospital for further procedures. An investigation is under way, and more information is expected.

The suspension of services left many commuters stranded, with several turning to buses, autos and cabs to reach work. Metro operations resumed after more than an hour, and the Purple Line later returned to its normal schedule.

