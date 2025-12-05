The suspension of services left many commuters stranded, with several turning to buses, autos and cabs to reach work. Metro operations resumed after more than an hour, and the Purple Line later returned to its normal schedule.

Police identified the deceased as Shantagoud Police Patil, 38, from Devarahipparagi in Vijayapura district. Officers from Kengeri Police Station reached the spot quickly, recovered the body from under the train, and moved it to a nearby hospital for further procedures. An investigation is under way, and more information is expected.

Metro services on Bengaluru’s Purple Line were briefly disrupted on Friday morning after a man died by suicide at Kengeri Metro Station. The incident took place when the victim jumped in front of an incoming train, forcing an immediate halt of services between Mysuru Road (Nayandanahalli) and Challaghatta.

Balaram Menon Senior Web Editor

Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.