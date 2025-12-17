Woman harasses police inspector with blood-written notes and threats

Alleged pressure campaign includes repeated calls, political claims, suicide threats
A woman has been charged in Bengaluru after allegedly stalking and threatening a serving police inspector with suicide in an effort to pressure him into a personal relationship, police said.
According to a complaint filed at the Ramamurthy Nagar Police Station, Inspector Satish GJ, who serves as the Station House Officer, began receiving repeated WhatsApp calls and messages from an unknown number in late October.
The caller, later identified as Sanjana alias Vanaja, is accused of repeatedly contacting the inspector on his official number and claiming she was in love with him and that he must reciprocate. Officers described the early calls as incoherent and initially dismissed them as a possible prank. When the calls persisted from multiple numbers, the inspector blocked them.
The situation escalated when the woman allegedly claimed to be politically connected, asserting she had ties with senior leaders and sending photos purportedly with prominent figures, including Congress leaders, according to NDTV. She reportedly said she could use these connections to influence the inspector’s career if he did not respond to her advances.
At one point, calls appeared to originate from the Home Minister’s Office and Deputy Chief Minister’s Office, prompting police to clarify that no official inquiries had been made and that the woman had never formally visited the station to lodge a complaint.
The alleged harassment continued with personal visits to the police station. On November 7, she allegedly entered the inspector’s office during working hours and handed over an envelope containing three letters and strips of tablets labelled 'Nexito Plus.' The letters included suicide threats and notes professing love, one reportedly signed with a heart and the words 'Chinni love you, you love me' written in blood — which the woman claimed was her own.
Despite repeated warnings from officials that contacting the inspector during official hours was obstructing public service, the woman allegedly maintained her insistence that the inspector should reciprocate her feelings.
Police said further inquiries revealed that the same woman had allegedly targeted other senior and junior officers in similar incidents, prompting a special report and a visit to her residence. Her family reportedly declined to cooperate with investigators.
On December 12, the woman allegedly returned to the police station, raised her voice and again threatened suicide and reputation damage if her advances were rejected. Following continued harassment, the inspector lodged a formal complaint, and a case was registered under charges including obstruction of duty, criminal intimidation and suicide threats. Further investigation is underway.
Experts and police officials note that stalking can take many forms in India. Other high-profile cases in Bengaluru and elsewhere have spotlighted the serious impact of harassment and stalking behaviours on individuals’ mental health and safety. For example, last month a 19-year-old Bengaluru student died by suicide after alleged stalking and harassment by a former college acquaintance, highlighting wider concerns about personal safety and harassment in urban settings.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox