Indian surgeon accused of killing wife sent text saying 'I killed my wife for you'

Lover-text surfaces as police say doctor used anaesthetic overdose; investigation widens
A Bengaluru surgeon has been arrested for allegedly murdering his wife and later texting a woman he was pursuing, saying “I killed my wife for you.” The message surfaced during forensic examination of the doctor’s phone, according to police sources cited by Hindustan Times.
The accused, Dr Mahendra Reddy, a surgical resident at Victoria Hospital, is alleged to have administered a fatal dose of anaesthetic to his wife, Dr Kruthika Reddy, a dermatologist, at their home in April. She reportedly collapsed and was rushed to hospital by the accused, where she was declared dead. Initial reports suggested respiratory arrest, but subsequent toxicology results pointed to anaesthetic overdose.
Police began treating the case as suspicious after inconsistencies emerged in the post-mortem and lab findings. Investigators soon found messages sent to a woman via a UPI app, where Dr Reddy allegedly confessed to killing his wife.
Officers say the doctor allegedly used medical expertise to administer the anaesthetic. They arrested him after receiving the chemical analysis report, nearly six months after the death.
During questioning, investigators found messages to multiple women. Police told The Times of India that Dr Reddy contacted '4-5 women' and indicated he had killed his wife to be with one of them.
Police say there was no medical justification for administering the drugs at home and that the overdose appeared intentional. They also revealed the arrest came once toxicology confirmed the presence of anaesthesia-related substances.
Dr Reddy has been placed in judicial custody. Investigators are reviewing digital communications, CCTV footage and hospital inventory logs to track procurement of the drugs allegedly used.
Police say the case will proceed under charges related to murder, evidence destruction and misuse of professional access to controlled medical substances. Further forensic reports and witness statements are expected to be submitted to the court in the coming weeks.
