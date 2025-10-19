GOLD/FOREX
Husband kills wife's ex after public stabbing incident in Delhi

Tragic love triangle ends in double murder in Delhi

Last updated:
IANS
2 MIN READ
Husband kills wife's ex after public stabbing incident in Delhi
Gulf News archives

In central Delhi's Ram Nagar area, a 22-year-old pregnant woman was brutally stabbed to death in public by her boyfriend, followed by her husband killing the attacker in retaliation, police said on Sunday.

The woman, identified as Shalini, was a homemaker and mother of two daughters. Her husband, Akash, 23, who works as an e-rickshaw driver, is currently battling for his life in the hospital.

The accused, Aashu alias Shailendra, 34, was a local criminal and allegedly had an affair with Shalini.

According to the police, Aashu claimed that Shalini was pregnant with his child and was furious over her decision to return to her husband.

DCP, Central Delhi, Nidhin Vansal told IANS that the incident occurred late Saturday night when Akash and Shalini were on their way to meet Shalini's mother at Qutub Road.

"Aashu suddenly appeared and attacked Akash with a knife. However, Akash avoided the blow. He then noticed Shalini sitting in an e-rickshaw and stabbed her multiple times," Vansal said.

"When Akash tried to save his wife, a violent fight broke out between the two men. Akash was also stabbed, but he managed to overpower Aashu. He stanched Aashu's knife and stabbed him to death," the officer added.

Shalini's brother, Rohit, rushed both Shalini and Akash to the hospital, while the police took Aashu to the same facility. However, doctors declared both Shalini and Aashu dead on arrival. Akash sustained multiple stab injuries while attempting to save his wife.

Based on a statement from Shalini's mother, Sheila, police have registered a case of murder and attempted murder. The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination.

Vansal revealed that Shalini and Akash's marriage had been strainedwhen Shalini began an affair with Aashu.

The two also lived together for some time before she reconciled with Akash and returned to live with him and their two children.

The reconciliation reportedly enraged Aashu, who insisted that he was the father of Shalini's unborn child. Police said that Shalini maintained that her husband, Akash, was the father, which may have triggered Aashu's deadly attack.

