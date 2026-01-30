GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
India

Indian man who beat wife to death with a dumbbell told brother in law: ‘I am killing her’

The woman was four months pregnant when she was assaulted by her partner

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Indian man who beat wife to death with a dumbbell told brother in law: ‘I am killing her’

“I am killing her,” he told her brother as he assaulted her with a dumbbell before hanging up. Five minutes later, he called back. “She is dead, come to the hospital,” the brother is quoted as saying to Indian media as he recalled the chilling murder of his four-month pregnant sister at the hands of her spouse.

From love to toxicity

On the surface, it seemed like a normal marriage. The couple had met while in college in Panipat and wed on Nov 23, 2023. First, they tried to live in a joint family system, but owing to repeated disagreements with the extended family about dowry, they decided a nuclear set-up worked better for them.

Soon, the couple – she, a commando of Delhi Police, him, a clerk in the Ministry of Defence posted in Delhi Cantonment – welcomed a child. Their son is currently one-and-a-half-years old.

While every couple has disagreements about the logistics of finances, chores, and raising children, in this home, the arguments began to take a toxic turn.

She was – her mother tells ANI – harassed by her in-laws over money and had been pushed into taking a loan from her own parents for them. The mum also said her husband had asked them for cash. Her father told media: "We gave them a Bullet bike, gold jewellery and cash at the wedding, but they said our son would have got a car (had he married someone else). Later, my daughter even arranged a car, but they didn't stop harassing her. We couldn't even speak freely to her.”

Her brother recalled an alarming incident that took place five months before she was brutally killed. He told PTI that the husband had slapped her. "I went there and asked her to come with me. Ankur apologised and swore on his child that he wouldn't repeat it. I told my sister she could return home whenever she wanted and didn't have to stay there," he said.

He also called attention to her living conditions, saying that even after she got home after a long day at work, the pregnant victim was made to do household chores such as cook, wash clothes and dishes.

Final assault

On that fateful day, on Jan 22, she allegedly got into an argument with her irate husband. And he called the brother to intercede and talk ‘some sense into the woman’. But when he did and she told him what had happened, the husband got enraged and began to assault her. Snatching the phone from her, he told the brother that even authorities wouldn’t be able to stop him. "He said to me, 'Is call ko recording pe rakh, police evidence me kaam aayega. Main maar raha hoon teri behen ko. Police mera kuch nahi kar payegi' (Put this call on recording, it will be useful as police evidence. I am killing your sister. Police won't be able to do anything). Then I heard her screams. The call ended abruptly," he was quoted as telling NDTV.

Five minutes later, she was unconscious and had suffered severe wounds.

The husband then called the brother back. “He [called back and] said, 'Ye mar gayi hai. Hospital aajao' (She is dead. Come to the hospital). We rushed there with police personnel. He and his family were already present."

She died in the hospital five days later.

The family lodged a First Information Report (FIR) that puts the time of attack between 10pm and 10.30pm at their house in West Delhi on Jan 22. She suffered blunt force trauma to the back of the head. Her family alleges multiple bruises in addition to the fatal blow.

The husband was taken into custody hours after she died, and a case of murder has been registered against him.

Their young son is currently with her parents.  "Her son doesn't know anything about the incident, and we have decided that we will only raise him. We will tell him when he is mature enough to understand such things," says her brother.

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
Karishma H. NandkeolyarAssistant Online Editor
Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

The murder weapon looked innocuous enough before it was used

Bludgeoned by dumbbell: Man kills wife over money

1m read
Woman uses biryani to kill husband

Woman uses biryani to kill husband

2m read
The comments come after trade talks fell apart last year, with Washington doubling tariffs on Indian goods in August to 50%.

Missed call, missed deal: India–US trade pact delayed

2m read
Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli’s brother irked by Manjrekar’s comments

2m read