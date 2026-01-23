The biryani killer: Woman laces dish with sedatives before suffocating husband

When relatives noticed drops of dried blood around the victim’s ear and saw bruising on his body, they realized something was amiss. And when police took the body in for an autopsy, they discovered that he died by suffocation, leading to the arrests of the real culprits.

And so, on January 18, the feast was carefully prepped and fed to the unsuspecting spouse. Once he had passed out, at about 11.30pm, the boyfriend who was lying in wait, joined the woman – him, sitting on the seller’s chest while she smothered him with a pillow. Once they had confirmed that he had stopped breathing, the boyfriend left the house and the woman stayed watching the body all night long. In the morning, she raised the alarm, crying that he had died because of a heart attack.

The woman, who was reportedly having an affair with a male colleague, saw her husband as an obstacle in their love story, reported Times of India. Desperate to be with one another, the mom-of-two colluded with the boyfriend to poison the husband.

Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.