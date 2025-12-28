Tragic incident leaves both families devastated after couple’s deaths
A 35-year-old Bengaluru resident, accused of abetting his wife’s suicide in a dowry harassment case, died by suicide in a hotel in the Indian city of Nagpur early Saturday, while his 60-year-old mother also attempted suicide but survived, police said.
The incident has left both families devastated.
The man had undertaken a 1,000 km journey with family members after his wife died by suicide. The family fled Bengaluru due to escalating threats from the wife’s relatives.
"Around 30 people stormed our house searching for him, who was named in an FIR for dowry harassment. We were traumatised and in fear," said a family member.
The couple had been married for just one-and-a-half months. Family sources said the marriage was reportedly arranged under pressure. The couple went on a 10-day honeymoon abroad, which ended early due to disagreements.
Upon returning to Bengaluru, mediation attempts failed. The wife moved to her father’s home and later hanged herself, prompting her family to lodge a complaint accusing the husband and his relatives of dowry harassment.
A family member denied the allegations: "We did not make any demands. We covered all wedding expenses. Instead, the family started issuing death threats. He was scared and apologetic."
The man and his mother travelled via Hyderabad to Nagpur, checking into a hotel on December 26. According to police, hotel staff alerted authorities after discovering the incident.
"He hanged himself from a ceiling fan in the hotel room. After learning about her son’s death, his mother attempted suicide but was saved," said a senior officer.
The body was sent for post-mortem examination. The mother remains hospitalised and stable. A case of accidental death has been registered, and police are coordinating with Bengaluru authorities regarding the abetment case.
Police said inquiries are ongoing and further investigation is underway. The man’s tragic death follows his wife’s suicide earlier this week, highlighting the emotional and legal fallout from the alleged dowry harassment case.
