GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 25°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
India

Tragic fallout: Man flees 1,000 km after wife’s suicide, ends life in India

Tragic incident leaves both families devastated after couple’s deaths

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
The tragic fallout of a wife’s suicide ends with man’s death in Nagpur
The tragic fallout of a wife’s suicide ends with man’s death in Nagpur

A 35-year-old Bengaluru resident, accused of abetting his wife’s suicide in a dowry harassment case, died by suicide in a hotel in the Indian city of Nagpur early Saturday, while his 60-year-old mother also attempted suicide but survived, police said.

The incident has left both families devastated.

Family flees amid threats

The man had undertaken a 1,000 km journey with family members after his wife died by suicide. The family fled Bengaluru due to escalating threats from the wife’s relatives.

"Around 30 people stormed our house searching for him, who was named in an FIR for dowry harassment. We were traumatised and in fear," said a family member.

Tragic sequence of events

The couple had been married for just one-and-a-half months. Family sources said the marriage was reportedly arranged under pressure. The couple went on a 10-day honeymoon abroad, which ended early due to disagreements.

Upon returning to Bengaluru, mediation attempts failed. The wife moved to her father’s home and later hanged herself, prompting her family to lodge a complaint accusing the husband and his relatives of dowry harassment.

A family member denied the allegations: "We did not make any demands. We covered all wedding expenses. Instead, the family started issuing death threats. He was scared and apologetic."

Suicide in hotel

The man and his mother travelled via Hyderabad to Nagpur, checking into a hotel on December 26. According to police, hotel staff alerted authorities after discovering the incident.

"He hanged himself from a ceiling fan in the hotel room. After learning about her son’s death, his mother attempted suicide but was saved," said a senior officer.

The body was sent for post-mortem examination. The mother remains hospitalised and stable. A case of accidental death has been registered, and police are coordinating with Bengaluru authorities regarding the abetment case.

Investigation ongoing

Police said inquiries are ongoing and further investigation is underway. The man’s tragic death follows his wife’s suicide earlier this week, highlighting the emotional and legal fallout from the alleged dowry harassment case.

Related Topics:
crimeindia

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Man suspects wife is having an affair, sets her on fire

Man suspects wife is having an affair, sets her on fire

1m read
Officers described the early calls as incoherent and initially dismissed them as a possible prank.

Police inspector harassed with blood-written love notes

3m read
Chavan had taken out a ₹10m life insurance policy and was under heavy debt.

Text message exposes murder as man fakes own death

2m read
The suspect, along with two accomplices, eventually confessed, revealing that the murder was premeditated.

How egg crates help solve 24-year-old cold-case murder

2m read