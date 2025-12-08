Grandmother, daughter kill 14-year-old boy; commit suicide

They took the extreme step due to mounting debts, probe reveals
Bengaluru A tragic incident in which a mother and grandmother committed suicide after allegedly killing a 14-year-old boy was reported from the Tavarekere area in Koramangala locality of Karnataka’s Bengaluru, on Monday, within the limits of the SG Palya Police Station, police officials said.
The deceased have been identified as Maunish (14), his mother 38-year-old Sudha, and his grandmother 68-year-old Muddamma.
Preliminary investigation indicates that the boy’s mother and grandmother took the extreme step due to mounting debts.
Bengaluru Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast division), Sarah Fatima, visited the spot and examined whether a death note or any other evidence was present.
Speaking to the media on Monday, DCP Fatima said that a call was received on emergency number 112 reporting the deaths.
When the police visited the spot and conducted an inspection, they found three bodies.
She said the exact reason for the suicides would be known only after the post-mortem examination.
The deceased were originally from Tamil Nadu.
They had visited a temple in Dharmapuri on Sunday.
“The boy was studying in Class 7 at Christ School. We are conducting further investigation to determine the exact cause of the deaths. The bodies have currently been sent for post-mortem examination,” DCP Fatima said.
According to the police, Sudha and Muddamma had earlier run a small hotel where they sold biryani.
After suffering losses, they switched to selling chips and milk, and later began doing household work.
Mounting debt is suspected to have driven them to take this extreme step.
Preliminary investigations suggest that Sudha had separated from her husband a few years ago.
Maunish and Sudha were living with her mother Muddamma.
The family consumed poison inside their residence and neighbours noticed family members lying unconscious and informed the police.
