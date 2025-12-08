On Dharmendra’s 90th birth anniversary, Esha Deol shares emotional tribute: ‘I painfully miss you’

On Monday, Esha posted two photographs with her late father on Instagram, pairing them with a moving note that captured the depth of their bond. “To my darling Papa. Our pact, the strongest bond. ‘Us’ through all our lifetimes, all the realms and beyond… We are always together, Papa. Be it heaven or earth. We are one. For now, I have very tenderly, carefully and preciously tucked you in my heart… deep, deep inside to carry on with me for the rest of this lifetime.”