On Dharmendra’s 90th birth anniversary, Esha Deol shares emotional tribute: ‘I painfully miss you’

Esha Deol promised to uphold his legacy with 'pride and respect'

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
Dharmendra passed away on November 24.
Insta/ imeshadeol

Just weeks after the Hindi film industry lost Dharmendra, his family is marking what would have been his 90th birthday with memories instead of celebrations. On this bittersweet milestone, his daughter Esha Deol has shared a deeply emotional tribute.

Esha Deol remembers father Dharmendra on his birth anniversary

On Monday, Esha posted two photographs with her late father on Instagram, pairing them with a moving note that captured the depth of their bond. “To my darling Papa. Our pact, the strongest bond. ‘Us’ through all our lifetimes, all the realms and beyond… We are always together, Papa. Be it heaven or earth. We are one. For now, I have very tenderly, carefully and preciously tucked you in my heart… deep, deep inside to carry on with me for the rest of this lifetime.”

She went on to describe the legacy of love he leaves behind: “The magical, precious memories… life lessons, the teachings, the guidance, the warmth, the unconditional love, the dignity and the strength you have given me as your daughter cannot be replaced or matched by any other. I so painfully miss you, Papa… your warm protective hugs that felt like the cosiest blanket, holding your soft yet strong hands which had unspoken messages, and your voice calling out my name that followed with endless conversations, laughter and shayaris.”

Her tribute ended with, one she says she intends to uphold for the rest of her life. “Your motto, ‘always be humble, be happy, healthy and strong’, I promise to continue your legacy with pride and respect. And I will try my best to spread your love to the millions who love you as I do. I love you, Papa. Your darling daughter, your Esha, your Bittu.”

About Dharmendra’s death

The legendary actor passed away on 24 November at the age of 89, sending shockwaves through the film fraternity. He had been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital earlier that month, and despite online rumours on 10 November falsely claiming he had died, Esha Deol and Hema Malini assured fans that he was recovering. Dharmendra eventually breathed his last at his Juhu residence and was cremated at Pawan Hans Crematorium. Stars including Amitabh Bachchan, Govinda, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan attended the funeral to honour one of Indian cinema’s most beloved icons.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
