Salman Khan cries on Bigg Boss finale as he remembers Dharmendra: 'We lost the most amazing man'

Dharmendra died on November 24, just few weeks before his 90th birthday
The Bigg Boss 19 finale on December 8 turned into an emotional evening as host Salman Khan paused the celebrations to honour the legendary Dharmendra, who passed away recently. Reflecting on the late actor’s remarkable journey, Salman grew visibly emotional, paying tribute to someone he deeply admired.
A special segment showcased Dharmendra’s past appearances on the show, highlighting the warm bond he shared with Salman. In one touching clip, Dharmendra affectionately called Salman his own son — a moment that brought tears to the star's eyes.
Salman said, "We lost the most amazing man, I don’t think Dharam ji se better koi admi hai aur jo unhone life ji hai king size ji and gave 60 years of entertainment."
He added, "He gave us Sunny, Bobby and Esha. He only wanted to keep working until the last days. He has done all the roles, drama, comedy, emotion. In my career graph I have only followed Dharam ji and nobody else. Ek charming personality lekar aaye they. Love You Dharam ji, always miss you."
Overcome with emotion, Salman revealed a personal connection to the loss: Dharmendra had passed away on his father Salim Khan’s birthday. The finale, coinciding with Dharmendra’s 90th birth anniversary and his mother Sushila Charak’s birthday, made the tribute even more poignant.
Salman reflected, "If I am feeling like this then what will his family be feeling - Sunny, Bobby, Prakash aunty, Esha, Ahana and Hema ji."
The Bollywood icon, celebrated as the industry’s ‘He-Man’, passed away on November 24, 2025. The Deol family organised a ‘Celebration of Life’ prayer meet at Seaside Lawns, Taj Lands End, Bandra, attended by luminaries including Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit with Karan Johar, Rekha, Akshay Kumar, Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, and many others.
Today, December 8, marks Dharmendra’s first birth anniversary since his passing, a day of remembrance for both his family and fans alike.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox