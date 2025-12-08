Salman Khan cries on Bigg Boss finale as he remembers Dharmendra: 'We lost the most amazing man'

Salman said, "We lost the most amazing man, I don’t think Dharam ji se better koi admi hai aur jo unhone life ji hai king size ji and gave 60 years of entertainment."

He added, "He gave us Sunny, Bobby and Esha. He only wanted to keep working until the last days. He has done all the roles, drama, comedy, emotion. In my career graph I have only followed Dharam ji and nobody else. Ek charming personality lekar aaye they. Love You Dharam ji, always miss you."