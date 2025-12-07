GOLD/FOREX
Bigg Boss 19 finale: Gaurav Khanna crowned winner of Salman Khan-hosted show

Farrhana Bhatt finishes second, while Amaal Mallik and Tanya Mittal exit top five

Lekshmy Pavithran
Salman Khan hosts as Gaurav wins BB19

After more than three and a half months in the Bigg Boss house, popular television actor Gaurav Khanna emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 19, hosted by Salman Khan.

The Anupamaa star takes home a cash prize of Rs5 million along with the iconic Bigg Boss trophy, bringing a thrilling close to a season full of drama, emotions, and unforgettable moments.

Farrhana Bhatt secures runner-up spot

The season’s first runner-up was Farrhana Bhatt, who battled her way to the finale alongside Gaurav. Singer Amaal Mallik was the first contestant to be evicted from the top five, followed by Tanya Mittal.

Pranit More finished as the second runner-up, leaving Gaurav and Farrhana as the top two finalists.

Finale highlights and heartfelt tributes

During the grand finale, Salman Khan paid a heartfelt tribute to the late legendary actor Dharmendra, who passed away on November 24. He lauded the dignified way funerals were conducted for both Dharmendra and Sooraj Barjatya’s mother, underlining the importance of respect and decorum in public ceremonies.

The finale also saw returning contestants and celebrity guests. After Amaal Mallik’s eviction, Salman welcomed the lead cast of Tu Meri Mai Tera Mai Tera Tu Meri, including Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan, who entertained the audience with tongue twisters and dance performances.

Gaurav’s journey to the trophy

Gaurav’s defining moment came during the gruelling Ticket to Finale task, where he balanced a wooden plank with heavy bowls of water alongside fellow contestants. Choosing composure over panic, he secured immunity and established himself as a strong contender.

Salman Khan also publicly praised Gaurav as the “Superstar of TV”, defending him against previous criticism and applauding his two decades of dedication and professionalism.

Inside the house, Gaurav’s gameplay was often misinterpreted as passive. In reality, he maintained a calculated and composed approach, speaking with authority during debates on captaincy tasks and sensitive topics. His supportive bonds with contestants like Pranit More and Mridul Tiwari reflected his nurturing side.

From winning a car to being named “green flag ambassador” by Salman, Gaurav’s journey showcased integrity, maturity, and inner strength, earning him the crown as the season’s deserving winner.

Season overview and notable contestants

Bigg Boss 19 premiered on August 24, 2025, featuring 16 contestants, including Ashnoor Kaur, Zeishan Quadri, Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, Nehal Chudasama, Baseer Ali, Abhishek Bajaj, Natalia Janoszek, Neelam Giri, Kunickaa Sadanand, and Mridul Tiwari, alongside wild-card entrants Shehbaz Badesha and Malti Chahar.

The finale began with contestants reflecting on their time in the house and writing personal notes, followed by competitions, celebrity interactions, and emotional moments that culminated in Gaurav Khanna lifting the trophy.

