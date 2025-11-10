Bigg Boss 7 Malayalam: Who is Anumol? Meet the winner of Mohanlal's show

However, many fans were not pleased with the outcome
The Mohanlal-hosted grand finale of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 ended in full sparkle, with actress-anchor Anumol claiming the crown. Only the second woman ever to win the show, she also bagged a prize of Rs 42.55 lakh, slightly trimmed from the original Rs 50 lakh but still nothing to scoff at.
Meanwhile, commoner Aneesh charmed his way to the title of first runner-up, proving you don’t need star power to steal hearts. Earlier, finalists Shanavas, Nevin, and Akbar had been shown the door, taking the second, third, and fourth runner-up spots — nevertheless, the spotlight belonged to Anumol and Aneesh.
Anumol’s road to the trophy was far from smooth: It was filled with whispers about PR campaigns, with fan pages allegedly circulating doctored images of her holding the trophy before the finale. Inside the house, debates raged over whether she had an outside team shaping public opinion. Yet, she held her ground, participating actively in daily tasks, showing emotional depth, and connecting with family audiences.
Still, the win sparked divided opinions. Many thought Aneesh, the first-ever commoner finalist, deserved the crown for his strategy, humility, and in-game consistency. Fans and housemates alike debated what makes a “deserving winner” in a public-voted reality show, and this conversation may well outlast the season itself.
