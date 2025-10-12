Exclusive video footage gathered by Gulf News captures the scale of the frenzy — balconies packed with fans craning for a view, mobile phones flashing from every corner, and chants echoing through the streets as the superstar emerged. The event, hosted by RJ Mithun, was tied to a jewellery brand that recently made waves with its bold campaign featuring Mohanlal himself, styled in exquisite ornaments and shot by none other than actor-director Prakash Varma — the very same actor who played his on-screen nemesis in Thudarum. At one point, the actor overwhelmed by the love from his UAE fans, even captured a video on selfie mode from Mithun’s phone!

For UAE’s Malayali diaspora, this was not just a celebrity sighting — it was a homecoming. Mohanlal, who has ruled Malayalam cinema for over four decades, has deep ties with the Emirates. He reportedly owns a residence in Dubai’s Burj Khalifa and is often spotted socialising with Bollywood stars such as Sanjay Dutt. Over the years, he has turned Dubai into an extension of his world — a place where admiration for him transcends language and geography.

