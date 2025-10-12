Thousands flood Rolla streets to see Malayalam cinema legend at jewellery store opening
Fresh off being honoured with India’s highest cinematic recognition, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the veteran actor was greeted like a rock star as thousands of fans flooded the streets for a glimpse of their “Lalettan.”
Exclusive video footage gathered by Gulf News captures the scale of the frenzy — balconies packed with fans craning for a view, mobile phones flashing from every corner, and chants echoing through the streets as the superstar emerged. The event, hosted by RJ Mithun, was tied to a jewellery brand that recently made waves with its bold campaign featuring Mohanlal himself, styled in exquisite ornaments and shot by none other than actor-director Prakash Varma — the very same actor who played his on-screen nemesis in Thudarum. At one point, the actor overwhelmed by the love from his UAE fans, even captured a video on selfie mode from Mithun’s phone!
For UAE’s Malayali diaspora, this was not just a celebrity sighting — it was a homecoming. Mohanlal, who has ruled Malayalam cinema for over four decades, has deep ties with the Emirates. He reportedly owns a residence in Dubai’s Burj Khalifa and is often spotted socialising with Bollywood stars such as Sanjay Dutt. Over the years, he has turned Dubai into an extension of his world — a place where admiration for him transcends language and geography.
As the crowds in Sharjah proved once again, Mohanlal isn’t just a movie star. He’s a movement — one capable of stopping traffic, uniting generations, and reminding everyone why his charisma remains pure gold.
