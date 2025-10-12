GOLD/FOREX
Mohanlal mania grips Sharjah: National award-winning superstar draws rock star welcome

Thousands flood Rolla streets to see Malayalam cinema legend at jewellery store opening

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
2 MIN READ
Mohanlal was greeted like a rock star as thousands of fans flooded the streets for a glimpse of their “Lalettan.”
RJ Mithun

Sharjah witnessed scenes of pure hysteria this weekend as Malayalam cinema’s enduring icon Mohanlal descended on Rolla for the opening of a jewellery store — and turned an ordinary evening into a mass celebration of stardom.

Fresh off being honoured with India’s highest cinematic recognition, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the veteran actor was greeted like a rock star as thousands of fans flooded the streets for a glimpse of their “Lalettan.”

Exclusive video footage gathered by Gulf News captures the scale of the frenzy — balconies packed with fans craning for a view, mobile phones flashing from every corner, and chants echoing through the streets as the superstar emerged. The event, hosted by RJ Mithun,  was tied to a jewellery brand that recently made waves with its bold campaign featuring Mohanlal himself, styled in exquisite ornaments and shot by none other than actor-director Prakash Varma — the very same actor who played his on-screen nemesis in Thudarum. At one point, the actor overwhelmed by the love from his UAE fans, even captured a video on selfie mode from Mithun’s phone!

For UAE’s Malayali diaspora, this was not just a celebrity sighting — it was a homecoming. Mohanlal, who has ruled Malayalam cinema for over four decades, has deep ties with the Emirates. He reportedly owns a residence in Dubai’s Burj Khalifa and is often spotted socialising with Bollywood stars such as Sanjay Dutt. Over the years, he has turned Dubai into an extension of his world — a place where admiration for him transcends language and geography.

As the crowds in Sharjah proved once again, Mohanlal isn’t just a movie star. He’s a movement — one capable of stopping traffic, uniting generations, and reminding everyone why his charisma remains pure gold.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
